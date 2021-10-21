The average ACT score for Louisiana’s Class of 2021 dropped to its lowest point since the test became available to all high school seniors in 2013, according to Department of Education figures.
The Class of 2021 averaged an 18.4 on the ACT, the state’s test that determines college readiness, out of a possible 36.
This marks the fourth consecutive year Louisiana’s ACT Composite score has decreased. After reaching a score of 19.6 in 2017, the state average fell to 19.3 in 2018, to 18.9 in 2019, and to 18.7 in 2020.
Just over 50,000 students in the Louisiana Class of 2021 took the ACT, which represents an estimated 98 percent of the graduating class.
“Our students have faced extraordinary challenges over the last two school years,” said Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley in a statement. “More than ever, we must empower Louisiana students with the necessary resources and opportunities to assist them in reaching their full academic potential.”
Adopted as a measure of college and career readiness in Louisiana in 2013, the ACT measures what students have learned in math, English, reading, and science. The test is used for college admissions and access to scholarships and financial aid, including TOPS.
Since its adoption, the performance of Louisiana students on the ACT has informed policy, Brumley said. But education leaders have noted the continuing decline in student performance on the ACT, which has led them to question “the degree of alignment of the ACT with Louisiana Student Standards,” Brumley said.
In response, Brumley said the Louisiana Department of Education has commissioned LSU to conduct a study “of the alignment between the ACT College and Career Readiness Standards and the Louisiana Student Standards.”
Brumely said a report will be produced “to inform future decision-making around what further supports are needed by educators and students to best prepare students for ACT success.”
In a statement, Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed noted that “significant improvements are necessary,” but also said there are encouraging signs in the latest results.
“Persistence from the Louisiana education community around participation in ACT testing, encouraging students to take the test multiple times and requesting and using fee waivers to improve testing affordability for students resulted in some notable achievements for our state despite the COVID disruption,” Reed said.
“While significant improvements are necessary, we see that the emergency policies and practices embraced by educators, legislators and Governor John Bel Edwards paid dividends, giving students more opportunities to succeed in college. However, today, the race, background and zip code of our students tell us too much about their likelihood of success and we must change that. Improving minority student performance as it relates to college readiness benchmarks must be a priority in order to expand prosperity in our state.”
Below is a breakdown of Louisiana’s ACT scores by graduating class, starting in 2014:
Class of 2014 - 19.2
Class of 2015 - 19.4
Class of 2016 - 19.5
Class of 2017 - 19.6
Class of 2018 - 19.3
Class of 2019 - 18.9
Class of 2020 - 18.7
Class of 2021 - 18.4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.