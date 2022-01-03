Louisiana’s ‘Feed Your Soul’ float earns award in Rose Parade debut

Louisiana’s “Feed Your Soul” float rolled through the streets of southern California to ring in 2022, winning an award during its debut in the annual New Year’s Day Rose Parade.
The Louisiana-themed float — adorned with 34,000 roses, handmade magnolias, a French Quarter-style balcony and a bayou shadowed by cypress trees and Spanish moss — picked up the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
“It was a great start to 2022!” Nungesser said. “We got to admire all of the hard work by our volunteers and see our great Louisiana Ambassadors on the Louisiana Travel Feed Your Soul float. The float is truly a floral masterpiece!”
American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy performed atop the 55-foot-long float. Earlier this year, Hardy was named an official Louisiana ambassador to help promote the Office of Tourism’s new advertising campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the Rose Parade, Hardy was joined on stage by The Hot 8 Brass Band, a Grammy-nominated group that blends hip-hop, jazz, and funk styles with traditional New Orleans brass sounds.
Together, they performed Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Born on the Bayou” for those on the streets and those watching at home.
Hardy took to social media to express his gratitude for being included in the performance, beginning the post with a “Happy New Year.”
“Happy to be on that float with The Hot 8 Brass Band and all the others showing everyone how amazing Louisiana really is!” Hardy wrote.
Additionally, the float honored first responders and featured eight Louisiana ambassadors.
This marked the second major parade that the state participated in to close out the year, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Before the Rose Parade, Nungesser said he hopes participation in the two high-profile parades will urge more people to visit Louisiana, a state reliant upon the tourism industry.
“As we open our doors to the world and compete with tourism destinations across the globe, it's important to think outside the box,” Nungesser said. “So many families and friends gather to watch the Rose Parade and by putting our state on an international stage, we are welcoming millions of guests to our great state.”
