As expected, both of Louisiana’s senators on Tuesday announced their intention to vote for acquittal in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
The two Republicans defended the U.S. Senate’s decision not to call witnesses in the trial and blamed House Democrats for what they described as a shoddy, partisan investigation.
“The role of the Senate is to judge the House’s evidence,” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said, though in prior impeachments the Senate has heard from witnesses and considered new evidence. “Allowing the House to poorly develop a case, sacrificing thoroughness for political timing, would have forever changed the dynamic of the chambers respective to each’s role in the impeachment process.”
Cassidy said Trump’s alleged actions don’t meet the constitutional standard to warrant removal from office.
“The Constitution speaks of ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,’” Cassidy said. “Because ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ are not specifically defined, it is reasonable to assume that the framers meant for impeachment to occur only if a crime approached levels as severe as treason and bribery. The allegation against President Trump was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and it does not meet that high threshold.”
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, unlike Cassidy, defended Trump’s decision to temporarily withhold American military aid to Ukraine, which the nonpartisan U.S. Government Accountability Office says was against the law. Kennedy said Trump’s actions were a legitimate attempt to investigate corruption justified by four words: “Hunter Biden and Burisma,” referring to the son of former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden and a Ukrainian energy company for which the younger Biden served as a paid board member.
Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have accused the Bidens of improper conduct. Hunter Biden has said he showed “poor judgment” in taking the position but denied he had done anything unethical.
Both senators defended the Trump administration’s refusal to comply with House subpoenas. Since the principle of executive privilege is well established, they argued, Democrats should have exhausted their options in court before impeaching the president for obstruction of Congress.
“The U.S. Senate cannot and should not consider an impeachment based on such a deficient record,” Kennedy said.
The impeachment articles accuse Trump of attempting to strong-arm the government of Ukraine into launching investigations that would smear a top Democratic political rival, using as leverage two official acts: the delivery of almost $400 million in security assistance and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president.
A second article charges Trump with obstructing the House investigation by ordering federal officials not to comply with subpoenas for testimony and documents.
A final vote in the Senate is expected on Wednesday. Based on senators’ public statements, it appears Trump will be acquitted as expected.
