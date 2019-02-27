WASHINGTON— U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and John Kennedy (R-LA) today announced they have placed holds on two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) nominees until the department releases long-delayed legal guidance needed to implement the duplication of benefits fix passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump in October 2018. The senators placed holds on Seth Appleton, nominee for HUD assistant secretary of policy development and research, and Robert Hunter Kurtz, nominee for HUD assistant secretary. The holds prevent the Senate from approving these promotions.
“There is nothing wrong with these nominees, what is wrong is HUD’s delay,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The law we passed to fix this duplication of benefits mess couldn’t be more clear. HUD needs to realize we aren’t going to tolerate bureaucratic games. They need to get serious, because this is very serious to the flood victims in Louisiana still struggling to put their lives back together.”
“I’m not trying to play games here, but a lot of flood victims in Louisiana are waiting on HUD. They’ve been waiting on HUD. They need HUD to issue guidelines so they can rebuild their homes and get on with their lives. I’m hoping this will give HUD the nudge it needs,” said Sen. Kennedy.
