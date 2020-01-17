Members of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education took their oaths of office Thursday and prepared to take on their first big job: Finding a new education superintendent.
John White, who has been superintendent since 2012, plans to step down March 11.
At a special meeting held Thursday, BESE agreed to form a four-member working group to set minimum qualifications and outline the hiring process, which may include hiring a search firm. The working group will discuss its recommendations with the rest of the board at its regularly scheduled meeting later this month.
The new board elected District 3 BESE member Sandy Holloway president, District 4 member Tony Davis vice president, and District 2 member Kira Orange Jones secretary-treasurer for 2020.
During White’s tenure, average school and student performance improved by most official metrics, though Louisiana still is below the national average on most education outcome rankings.
White has been a strong supporter of charter schools and the state’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program, which has been criticized for steering poor students to low-performing schools. He won the job with the support of former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal, though he split with the governor when Jindal turned against the Common Core standards that White supported.
White often clashed with teachers’ unions and traditional school leaders. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, came into office calling for White’s removal, though with only three appointees on the 11-member board, most of whom were elected with the backing of business interests, Edwards never had the ability to do so.
“I did not shed a tear,” Edwards said on his monthly call-in radio show when asked about White stepping down.
But Edwards also said he had a “respectful working relationship” with White, noting the increases in per-pupil school funding and teacher pay the two men both supported.
“I’m excited about the opportunity that we have now to replace the superintendent and move education forward in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “But I do want to thank him for his service.”
