The Louisiana Supreme Court has suspended a Denham Springs judge who gave “improper” advice to a maternal grandmother in a child custody case he oversaw.
The state’s highest court determined that Judge Jerry Denton engaged in “persistent and public conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice” and “willful misconduct relating to official duties” by communicating with a grandmother involved in a custody case he was presiding over.
In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana Supreme Court decided to suspend Denton, the only judge in the City of Denham Springs, for four months without pay. He was also slapped with a fine of $4,676.
The three dissenting justices said they were in favor of a harsher punishment recommended by the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana, which suggested a six-month suspension without pay and payment of costs.
According to a report from the Judiciary Commission, Denton’s communication with the grandmother lasted six months, from March 2018 to August 2018. In its report, the commission said Denton advised the grandmother on how to visit her grandchildren — after granting custody to the father — through a series of Facebook messages, texts, and phone calls.
“Judge Denton acknowledged the inappropriate nature of his actions and expressed remorse,” the Commission said. “However, the Commission was concerned that Judge Denton offered no satisfactory explanation for why he engaged in the conduct.”
In March 2018, Denton received a message from a grandmother pleading for a “heart to heart conversation” regarding her custody battle against her grandchildren’s father. Though he granted full custody to the father in a hearing three weeks later, Denton eventually gave the grandmother the name and number of a private investigator “and told her he would keep his eyes on the father,” according to court documents.
“I am so sorry for your continued pain,” Denton wrote in a message on April 12, 2018, according to court documents. “I don’t have the answer, but I am working on the entire situation. I assure you because I am not happy with the current exigencies as currently exist. Keep praying and I will do the same.”
Denton eventually offered to give the grandmother a “special order” that would allow her to bring her grandchildren to Disney World, something the father’s attorney “strongly opposed.” Denton referenced the father’s opposition in another text, though the special order was never issued.
“I am having issues with the state and it’s more difficult because of his attorney fighting us badly,” Denton said in a message to the grandmother on May 24, 2018.
Among its findings, the commission also learned that Denton attempted to “[mislead] a fellow judge by failing to disclose his personal involvement in the custody matter and by disparaging an attorney.” Denton also urged the grandmother to file for custody in district court, advice her lawyer followed, the commission said.
“Judge Denton’s misconduct adversely affected the integrity and the respect of the judiciary,” the commission wrote. “By communicating privately with [the grandmother], Judge Denton’s actions implied that he was aligned with her position.”
Denton acknowledged that his actions “may have given the appearance of bias or prejudice” but denied that he was “actually biased or prejudiced towards or against any party or interested person.”
In a hearing, Denton said he was “sympathetic to the plight of the grandmother,” which ultimately “impacted and overshadowed” his judgment and that he “normally would not have ever made that mistake in just a normal setting,” according to court documents.
Denton sought a lighter sentence of 60 days, arguing that, “[n]o one else benefited, nor did anyone ever suffer any adverse consequences as the result of his actions.” He also argued that prior cases involving similar misconduct “support at most a sixty-day suspension.”
The commission, however, argued that because Denton was “so personally involved and interested” in the case, he should have recused himself. It also argued Denton’s misconduct was “the result of deliberate conscious actions, not inadvertence or negligence” and that sanctions are decided “on a case by case basis.”
“[W]hile Judge Denton may have genuinely believed that he was not biased and could remain impartial, it simply strains credibility to conclude that he was actually unbiased or uninterested in [the] matter,” the commission wrote.
Denton, a former attorney, served as a city councilman in Denham Springs and city marshal before moving into the judge’s seat in 2017. He ran unopposed in 2020.
