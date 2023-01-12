Ernest family

Loved ones of Billy Ernest, Summer Ernest, and Tanner Ernest, three people who were killed by Dakota Theriot in January 2019, stand outside the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

Standing in front of the Livingston Parish Courthouse, Evelyn Sing pointed to the heart-shaped locket dangling from her neck.

Inside it are the ashes of her son, one of five people who were killed in a multi-parish murder rampage four years ago. Sing’s son and two of her grandchildren were three of the victims that night, along with the killer’s own parents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.