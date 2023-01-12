Standing in front of the Livingston Parish Courthouse, Evelyn Sing pointed to the heart-shaped locket dangling from her neck.
Inside it are the ashes of her son, one of five people who were killed in a multi-parish murder rampage four years ago. Sing’s son and two of her grandchildren were three of the victims that night, along with the killer’s own parents.
Sing and other family members spoke at length about the “unbearable grief” they have endured since January 2019, when Dakota Theriot, then 21, killed his girlfriend, her father and brother, and his parents in a shooting spree that spanned Livingston and Ascension parishes.
On Wednesday, Theriot pled guilty to all five charges of first-degree murder, three in Livingston Parish and two in Ascension Parish. In exchange for his plea, Theriot avoided the death penalty and received five life sentences, one for each murder. He will serve the life sentences concurrently, and they come without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
Family members of the Livingston Parish victims — Billy Ernest, 43; Summer Ernest, 20; and Tanner Ernest, 17 — expressed relief that the saga was “finally over” during an emotional hour-long hearing in 21st Judicial District Court.
But all lamented that, despite getting the desired outcome, their lives “will still never be the same.”
“Instead of my son’s arms around my neck, I wear his ashes,” Sing said.
Authorities said Theriot fatally shot his girlfriend Summer, her father Billy, and her brother Tanner in a mobile home along Courtney Road near Walker on the morning of Jan. 26, 2019. Theriot had only recently started dating Summer at the time of the shooting but was living with her family after his parents kicked him out.
Theriot then drove Billy’s truck to Gonzales and killed his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50, before fleeing the state.
Less than 24 hours after the shooting, authorities arrested Theriot 1,100 miles away in Richmond County, Virginia, tracking him down to his grandmother’s house thanks to a tip from a family member.
A grand jury indicted Theriot with first-degree murder charges in February 2019, with three in Livingston Parish and two in Ascension Parish. Prosecutors then filed motions seeking the death penalty.
Theriot remained in custody in Livingston Parish for one month before being transferred to Angola as the case endured many delays that resulted in a resolution nearly four years after the crimes were committed. Prosecutors mostly attributed the delays to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lengthier nature of capital cases.
Speaking to reporters after the hearing, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the triple-homicide case required “extensive work on our office’s part,” especially adding the question of Theriot’s sanity into the equation. Perrilloux noted that Theriot had a history of schizophrenia and claimed to have suffered abuse, allegations that were never “factually proven.”
“In death penalty cases, they just don’t end,” Perrilloux said. “You never close your file. There is endless litigation. I think the victims’ family recognized that and were interested in a big part to bring that conclusion. The life sentence ensures that [Theriot] will spend the rest of his natural life in prison, and they were on board with that.”
Family members said the drawn-out process took its toll on them, which is why they were eager to accept the plea deal.
“It should’ve never taken four years,” said Crystal DeYoung, Billy’s older sister and Summer and Tanner’s aunt. “That’s four years too long of suffering and going back and forth. It was just too much.”
Multiple loved ones of the Ernest victims gave statements Wednesday before Judge Brenda Ricks, who handed down three life sentences to Theriot after his guilty plea. About 15 family members and friends were in attendance at the front of the courtroom, with many wearing matching blue T-shirts that read, “God’s Justice for Billy, Summer, & Tanner,” between angels’ wings.
Loved ones in attendance held hands and embraced one another as others talked of Billy, Summer, and Tanner. Those who spoke used words such as “beautiful” and “fun-loving” to describe the victims, their voices cracking as they spoke through tears.
Sing, Billy’s mother and Summer and Tanner’s grandmother, called Jan. 26, 2019, the “worst day of my life,” as she recalled getting the news “no mother or grandmother wants to hear.” Sing has been unable to host holidays since the murders, and now birthdays are spent releasing balloons at cemeteries.
“All of our lives were forever changed that day,” she said.
Rhonda Champagne, Summer and Tanner’s mother, said she cherishes the memories of “the love and laughter” her children showed during their lives. She lovingly described them as “silly,” recalling how they “loved to cut up and play.” She also recalled the “I love you” text messages she’d received each night from Tanner before he went to sleep.
Though she felt justice was served, Champagne told Ricks “it doesn’t bring my kids back.”
“No parent should have to bury their child or children,” she said. “I was supposed to go first.”
Darryn Magee, Summer and Tanner’s stepbrother, recalled his “late night talks” with his siblings and said both of them will “be in my heart forever.”
DeYoung said she and her husband were at their camp when they got the phone call, though at first she thought they were involved in an accident. When she learned what had actually happened, she said she like her heart “was crushed in a million pieces.”
“We were like walking zombies,” she said. “We couldn’t eat. We couldn’t sleep.”
At several points, DeYoung looked directly at Theriot as she spoke, and he returned the glance, even nodding in acknowledgement at multiple points as she talked of forgiveness. She recalled those moments after the hearing, saying she felt Theriot was “agreeing with me.”
“I hated him for four years, and I finally feel released,” she said. “I feel that he can ask God into his life, and God can forgive him, too. I definitely felt a release today. I feel good.”
After the hearing, the victims’ family members addressed reporters outside the courthouse, with one describing the ordeal as “a roller coaster for sure.” DeYoung said she wanted to go celebrate, and Sing said they would put roses on Billy, Summer, and Tanner’s graves lter that day.
All expressed joy that the victims “finally got the justice they deserved” and said they were relieved they could put the painful chapter behind them. When asked what was next for the family, Sing said “just waiting for the day we can see them again.”
“We feel good because we know they live in heaven and we will see them again,” she said.
