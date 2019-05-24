LIVINGSTON – Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will address Livingston Parish school bus drivers at 1 p.m. Friday at an appreciation lunch.
The lunch will be held at the Transportation Department barn at the Central Office, Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill told School Board members on Thursday in inviting them.
The event will also promote Louisiana seafood; a grant from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office is paying for the catfish and shrimp to be prepared for the meal.
“Many of our bus drivers don’t have connections to a single school,” Parrill said, picking up students from more than one school and taking them home.
“Our bus drivers are the first impression every day and the last impression day,” students have with the school system,” he said.
“They deal with students at the most high-risk time. Every day I think of our drivers and the tremendous pressure we put on them and limited amount of pay they receive,” Parrill said.
Parrill credited Transportation Supervisor Josh Day and his staff with preparing the event. More than 100 door prizes have been collected.
“We appreciate all of our employees and do what we can to honor them and this is the bus drivers’ turn,” he said.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am. We hope to have an event like this in the future to honor all of our employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.