DENHAM SPRINGS – A section of Magnolia Beach Road (La. 64) will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, March 9, to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The closed section is from 0.20 miles to 0.31 miles west of La. 16, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
The road will be closed to through traffic while crews replace cross drain pipes, Berner said.
As an alternate route, westbound motorists can use La. 16 to Old River Road (La. 1028) to Magnolia Beach Road.
Eastbound motorists can use Magnolia Beach Road to Old River Road to La. 16.
