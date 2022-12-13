MainStay Suites officials cut ribbon on new Denham Springs location

MainStay Suites in Denham Springs, part of the Choice Hotel chain, officially cut the ribbon on the chain’s newly renovated hotel on Dec. 8, 2022. The ceremony was attended by MainStay suites staff, guests, and representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

