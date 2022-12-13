MainStay Suites officials cut ribbon on new Denham Springs location

MainStay Suites in Denham Springs, part of the Choice Hotel chain, officially cut the ribbon on the chain’s newly renovated hotel on Dec. 8.
The ceremony was attended by MainStay suites staff, guests, and representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Alpesh Patel purchased the former Candlewood Suites about a year and a half ago and has been making improvements ever since. Guest rooms have already received multiple upgrades, including flooring, beds, and other furniture, with more to come.
MainStay Suites is the only hotel in Denham Springs that is designed for extended stay, according to hotel officials. Rooms include a full-sized refrigerator, stove top, microwave, and dishwasher. Other amenities include a fitness room, gazebo/patio area with barbeque pits, and a pool that is under renovation but almost completed.
MainStay offers affordable rates for nightly, weekly and monthly stays. It is located at 246 Rushing Road, just off Interstate-12. For more information, call (225) 271-0300 or visit www.choicehotels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.