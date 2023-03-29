Mami’s opens second Livingston Parish location

Mami’s of Denham Springs, which officially opened for business in February, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Livingston Parish Chamber on Monday, March 27.
Restaurant staff, Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members, and local dignitaries were on hand for the event, which included a sampling of new menu items.
This location marks the second in Livingston Parish, in addition to their original Zachary location. Mami’s of Springfield opened in 2021, and after a few obstacles, has been consistently thriving.
Owners Denisse Velazco and Israel Miranda wanted to expand the business, and saw an opportunity for a location in Denham Springs where another restaurant had previously been located.
Mami’s menu offers a variety of Mexican cuisine, lunch and keto options, as well as delicious drinks. The Denham Springs restaurant is located at 141 Aspen Square. The menu can be viewed by visiting mamismex.com.
