Mami’s opens second Livingston Parish location

People gather for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of Mami's Mexican Restaurant in Denham Springs on Monday, March 27, 2023.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Mami’s of Denham Springs, which officially opened for business in February, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Livingston Parish Chamber on Monday, March 27.

Restaurant staff, Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members, and local dignitaries were on hand for the event, which included a sampling of new menu items.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.