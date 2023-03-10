Jason Baglio

Jason Baglio performs as Elvis Presley.

 File Photo

An Independence man charged with killing a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist has been deemed not mentally competent enough to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

Judge Brenda Ricks, of 21st Judicial District Court, issued the ruling at the end of a hearing Thursday, meaning 30-year-old Trace Pigott won’t stand trial for “the foreseeable future” — and possibly longer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.