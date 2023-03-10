An Independence man charged with killing a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist has been deemed not mentally competent enough to stand trial, a judge has ruled.
Judge Brenda Ricks, of 21st Judicial District Court, issued the ruling at the end of a hearing Thursday, meaning 30-year-old Trace Pigott won’t stand trial for “the foreseeable future” — and possibly longer.
Pigott faces a second-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of Jason Baglio, a local entertainer who was fatally shot in May 2021. A conviction of second-degree murder carries a life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
Baglio, a native of Independence, was a well-known performer who toured as Presley throughout south Louisiana in restaurants, bars, casinos, clubs, retirement homes, and Council on Aging facilities. He also brought the act to national competitions.
Prior to his death, Baglio worked at the Livingston Council on Aging, where he served as head chef who also helped build the organization’s on-site kitchen. He was survived by a wife, daughters, grandchildren, his parents, siblings, and other family members and friends, according to his obituary.
Authorities later confirmed that Baglio, 47, was Pigott’s stepfather.
According to a police report, Pigott and his biological father, Tommy, drove to Baglio’s Denham Springs home around 3 a.m. May 8, 2021, to confront Baglio and his wife Michelle, who is Pigott’s mother, to take Pigott’s infant child. An argument ensued at one point, the report says, and resulted in Pigott firing multiple shots at Baglio.
When police arrived, they found Baglio lying dead on his back. They eventually turned him over and found “two gunshot wounds to his back,” the report says.
Immediately after the shooting, Pigott and his father fled the scene and were captured separately by authorities in New Orleans over the next two days.
A Livingston Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against Pigott for one charge of second-degree murder in June 2021, roughly a month after the killing. But the case has since been bogged down as officials have worked to determine Pigott’s mental competency to stand trial.
In September 2021, two doctors determined that Pigott was “incompetent” for trial and recommended he be moved to a mental health facility in Jackson, according to court records. Last October, another doctor determined that Pigott “will not be restored to competency in the foreseeable future.”
In November, the state requested another evaluation before the court rendered a judgment “due to the nature of the alleged offense,” court records show.
Two forensic mental health experts testified before Ricks on Thursday, with both concluding that Pigott, who has a documented history of mental illness and drug use, was “not competent to proceed.”
Pigott appeared in court Thursday, shackled at the wrists and ankles and wearing a face mask.
In his testimony, Dr. John Roberts said Pigott has displayed a “psychotic… disorganized thought process,” shown a “great deal of paranoia,” and had “delusional beliefs.” Roberts said doctors have tried multiple medications and treatment plans during Pigott’s year-and-a-half-long hospital stay, with none resulting in complete mental restoration.
Dr. Jose Artecona’s conclusion was similar to the one from Roberts, saying Pigott was “unrestorably incompetent.” Though Artecona found that Pigott had “a reasonable understanding” of the legal process and his charge, he said he still had a concern with Pigott’s “delusional and psychotic behavior.”
Both Roberts and Artecona said they didn’t believe Pigott was faking his mental illness.
Following testimony from both doctors, Brenda sided with their conclusions and ruled Pigott was “unrestorable.” Pigott will continue to receive treatment in Jackson, Ricks ruled, to see his if competency can be restored.
A status hearing is set for April 13.
