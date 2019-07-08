LIVINGSTON – Sentencing is scheduled July 22 for a Tickfaw man convicted of armed robbery with use of a firearm and aggravated battery, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Joseph St. Romain, 39, will be sentenced by Judge Robert Morrison at 1 p.m. in 21st Judicial District Court, Perrilloux said.
On a count of attempted first-degree murder, the jury found St. Romain guilty of aggravated battery. It also found him guilty of armed robbery with a firearm.
Assistant District Attorney Zachary Daniels prosecuted the case.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives on Nov. 24, 2016, went to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond in reference to a gunshot victim.
Jarred Stewart reported he had been robbed and shot in Livingston Parish, suffering a gunshot wound to his right hand and small laceration to the rear of his head.
According to Stewart’s testimony at the jury trial, he and William Street drove to a residence on La. 442 to pick up some stereo equipment.
Homeowner Joshua Penton arrived at the residence and minutes later a vehicle pulled into the driveway and two men exited, later identified as Joseph St. Romain and Brandon St. Romain.
Stewart testified that Joseph St. Romain told him that he looked familiar and accused him of robbing him on a previous occasion. When interviewed at the hospital and during the trial, Stewart denied any knowledge of a previous robbery.
Joseph St. Romain produced a semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at Stewart and took Stewart’s wallet.
Joseph St. Romain then ordered Stewart to get on his knees, which the victim did and placed his hands behind his head and stood behind Stewart.
Stewart was shot and Street testified he disarmed St. Romain and fled with Stewart.
Both Stewart and Street identified Joseph St. Romain in court as the man who robbed and shot Stewart.
