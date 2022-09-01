A Baton Rouge man was found guilty for the fatal shooting of his former partner inside her Watson home nearly three years ago.
Sentencing for Terrell Anthony, 39, will be later this month.
Anthony was accused of gunning down 31-year-old Jessica Clark, who died from “multiple gunshot wounds” after returning home from a weekend trip in October 2019. The shooting culminated a relationship that was described in court as “abusive,” “volatile,” and “toxic.”
Anthony was present in the court when the verdict was read.
The trial took place in 21st Judicial District Court, beginning with opening statements Tuesday afternoon before concluding with closing arguments Thursday morning. Judge Erika Sledge presided over the trial.
During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Daniels reminded jurors of the “toxic relationship” between Anthony and Clark and the abuse she suffered at his hands. He also noted that Clark was shot “many times,” even after she lay “powerless” on the ground.
“This was an execution, ladies and gentlemen,” Daniels said.
It took a 12-person jury less than 20 minutes to return a guilty verdict for first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Anthony, who was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was placed in handcuffs after the verdict was announced and taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
The jury – made up of 10 men and two women – had the option of delivering guilty verdicts for the lesser charges of second-degree murder or manslaughter.
Clark’s loved ones celebrated the verdict once court was adjourned, shedding tears, embracing one another, and lauding prosecutors for an “awesome job.”
The case against Anthony goes back to Oct. 7, 2019, when deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Drive in Watson after receiving reports of gunshots.
At the scene, deputies found “a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time. The victim was later identified as Clark.
According to prosecutors, Anthony had arrived at the home earlier in the day and held three other occupants — including two children — hostage as he waited for Clark to return home from a trip to Las Vegas. Anthony confronted Clark as she returned the house and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene in her car, which was later found at a Denham Springs apartment complex.
At the time of the shooting, Anthony was on parole for a felony drug charge, according to court records, and Ard later told reporters that he had “a pretty extensive criminal history.” Anthony had previously admitted to abusing Clark when he pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges in 2018.
A manhunt ensued after the shooting for Anthony, who surrendered to authorities nearly 24 hours later. A judge later revoked his bond.
In January 2020, a Livingston Parish grand jury indicted Anthony for Clark’s murder.
This was the third trial date for Anthony’s case this year, following postponements in February and July.
During closing arguments, Daniels played a short video for the jury taken a day before the murder, showing Anthony attempting to enter Clark’s home, which he had “no ownership of.”
“He had no authority to be in the house,” Daniels said.
Prosecutors reminded jurors of evidence alleging Anthony of holding three people inside the home “against their will” and taking their phones away from. At one point, Anthony had one of the children call Clark to see where she was, Daniels said.
Daniels also recalled him “crouched and hiding” in the garage as he waited for Clark to return home from her trip
“This was a plan that was days in the making,” Daniels said.
Daniels also said there was no evidence that Clark “hit or charged at” Anthony, refuting any claims of self-defense, and noted Anthony pulled the trigger “in front of children.”
In his closing argument, defense attorney James Rothkamm reminded jurors of testimony from detectives suggesting a second gun was used at the scene, based on the findings of shell casings that could not have been fired from the same weapon.
“Where is the other gun?” he asked, noting the use of another gun may suggest self-defense.
Rothkamm also claimed that Anthony looked through Clark’s phone before shots were fired, suggesting that he saw something on her phone that could have provoked the incident. That would be grounds for the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Rothkamm admitted that the relationship between Anthony and Clark was “volatile” but said that it went “both ways.”
“It’s natural to want to blame somebody, and I get that,” Rothkamm said. “But you have to follow the law.”
Ultimately, the jury returned a guilty verdict for first-degree murder, a verdict that stood after jurors were polled.
Anthony will be sentenced Sept. 22.
