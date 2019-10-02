LIVINGSTON – A Hammond man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to the armed robbery of an Albany store in 2018, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.
Judge Robert Morrison sentenced Benjamin White, 25, in 21st Judicial District Court to the sentence he must serve without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, Perrilloux said.
On March 22, 2018, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General in Albany in reference to an armed robbery with possible shots fired, Perrilloux said.
Deputies learned two men entered the Dollar General armed with handguns, ordered everyone to get on the ground and pointed a handgun at the cashier demanding the cash registers be opened.
One of the suspects fired a shot at the store manager as she came out of an office area.
The suspects fled the store toward a gravel road.
Detectives located a spent .40 caliber shell casing along with several pieces of fragmented bullet.
A cellphone found on the gravel road was receiving alerts and an email address implicating Jermaine White, identified on the screen of the cellphone. Due to the cellphone being locked detectives could not gain access into the phone.
A passerby reported an early 2000’s model silver Chevrolet Impala with dark tint and numerous dents was seen backed into an abandoned driveway about 100 yards east of the store.
A short time later, the passerby noticed the same vehicle in the gravel area next door to the store.
Detectives contacted Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, who were able to locate an address for White at TangiVillage Apartments in Hammond.
When detectives arrived at the apartments the silver 2000 Chevrolet Impala was observed across from White’s apartment building.
The cellphone recovered near the Dollar General started to ring and receive messages when it automatically connected to the apartment building’s Wi-Fi.
After seizing the vehicle, a .40 caliber handgun and three magazines were found in a backpack in the trunk.
White walked up to detectives and was later into custody.
White admitted he and his brother, Benjamin, entered the Dollar General in Albany to rob it and Benjamin White fired a shot at the manager.
Benjamin White was taken into custody four days later.
