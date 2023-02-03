A Livingston man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of first-degree rape when the victim is under the age of 13, according to the district attorney’s office.
If found guilty of the charges, Welner Sura, 33, faces a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.
The two charges stem from alleged crimes that occurred between August 2016 and 2017 and in December 2018, according to court records. Sura was arrested in October of last year after an anonymous caller reported his location, Perrilloux said.
According to a police report, the victim told authorities that the alleged rapes occurred from the time the victim was 10 years old until the age of 13, when the victim moved away. At 17 years old, the victim returned and recorded “several videos” of Sura talking about the first time they had sex, the police report says.
The victim also stated that, though Sura tried to apologize for his actions, he said, “... he was having dreams about [the victim] and wanting to do it again,” according to a police report.
Authorities eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Sura in October 2022 and took him into custody on Oct. 19, 2022, after a tip led authorities to Sura’s location. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sura in Livingston and booked him into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Sura on the two charges of first-degree rape on Jan. 24. His bond hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 but was continued a week until Feb. 9, according to court records.
Judge Charlotte H. Foster is presiding over the case. Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall is representing the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.