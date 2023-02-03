Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

 David Gray | The News

A Livingston man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of first-degree rape when the victim is under the age of 13, according to the district attorney’s office.

If found guilty of the charges, Welner Sura, 33, faces a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.

