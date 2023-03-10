Gavel

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to nearly a dozen felony charges stemming from two incidents when authorities found him in possession of drugs and drug-related items, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

David Lee Garner, Jr., 38, received the sentence from Judge William Dykes in 21st Judicial District Court on March 7, Perrilloux said in a statement.

