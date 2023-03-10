A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to nearly a dozen felony charges stemming from two incidents when authorities found him in possession of drugs and drug-related items, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
David Lee Garner, Jr., 38, received the sentence from Judge William Dykes in 21st Judicial District Court on March 7, Perrilloux said in a statement.
Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio represented the state.
The case against Garner goes back to April 2021, when a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy noticed a stalled vehicle, with its hazard lights on, that was blocking traffic. The deputy approached the vehicle and the driver, who identified himself as Garner, before learning that Garner had a suspended driver’s license.
Garner then became anxious and said he did not want to go to jail, according to Perrilloux. The deputy asked him if he had anything illegal in his possession, which led to Garner handing over two plastic bags of suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine, Perrilloux said. Garner also admitted he had a pipe for drug use in the vehicle.
The deputy then told Garner warrants for his arrest would be applied for, and he was released.
Authorities confronted Garner again nearly a year later, Perrilloux said. On March 8, 2022, a deputy pulled him over for “suspiciously dark car window tint.” When the deputy made contact, “a strong marijuana odor” emitted from the vehicle, prompting the deputy to ask Garner to exit the vehicle.
A “large bag of suspected Heroin” became visible when Garner opened the door, according to Perrilloux, and he was detained. Garner and the vehicle were both searched, and authorities found “a large sum” of cash, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, plastic bags, and digital scales.
Deputies then searched Garner’s house and “found more plastic bags, some with methamphetamine residue,” Perrilloux said. He was then arrested and booked at the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where suspected heroin was also found on his person.
While at the detention center, Garner was observed manipulating the surveillance system, which led to a charge of tampering with surveillance.
In court, Garner pleaded guilty to the following 11 charges:
-- Possession of a Schedule II CDS- less than two grams
-- Introducing Or Possessing Contraband In Any Municipal Or Parish Prison Or Jail
-- Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance - alprazolam
-- Distribution or Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS or Counterfeit - less than 28 grams - methamphetamine
-- Distribution or Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS or Counterfeit - less than 28 grams - cocaine
-- Distribution or Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS or Counterfeit - less than 28 grams - crack cocaine
-- Distribution or PWITD fentanyl or carfentanil
-- Distribution or Possession with the Intent to Distribute marijuana, THC, or synthetic cannabinoids - less than 2 1⁄2 lbs
-- Introducing Or Possessing Contraband In Any Municipal Or Parish Prison Or Jail
-- Distribution or PWITD fentanyl or carfentanil
-- Tampering with Surveillance
