LIVINGSTON – A Livingston Parish man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things, according to the district attorney.
Judge Jeffery Johnson handed down the sentence in 21st Judicial District Court to Roger Foster II, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.
Foster, 33, must serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, Perrilloux said.
Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy represented the state in the case.
The case began on Dec. 9, 2017, when a pair of four-wheelers were stolen from the rear of a Denham Springs residence on Gene Drive, Perrilloux said.
An investigation found the four-wheelers at a residence on Sweet Bay Drive in Denham Springs and Foster and Joshua Cormier were attempting to sell them.
Warrants were issued for both suspects and they were arrested on Jan. 4, 2018, the prosecutor said.
On March 20, 2018, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Murphy’s Gas Station on La. 16 in reference to an armed robbery, Perrilloux said.
The victim said while trying to pump gas a man walked up and jumped into her vehicle.
She said when she attempted to pull him out of her vehicle, he pointed a small, black handgun at her and another witness then drove off in the vehicle, Perrilloux said.
Minutes later, deputies found the vehicle on Linder Road in Denham Springs with the suspect still inside. The suspect got out of the vehicle and took off running.
After a brief pursuit, deputies caught the suspect, identified as Foster, who was out on bond in the previous case.
Foster admitted to jumping into the victim’s vehicle and taking it from the gas station, Perrilloux said.
The incident also was captured on Murphy’s Gas Station’s surveillance video.
