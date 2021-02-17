A man was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections after pleading no contest to multiple drug-related charges and other felonies, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
Logan Norris, 25, of Greenwell Springs, pleaded no contest to the following charges:
-- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substance
-- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance
-- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
-- Participating in a riot resulting in injury or damage to property
Assistant District Attorney Zachary Daniels represented the State of Louisiana. Judge Erika Sledge handed down the sentence.
Norris had multiple run-ins with authorities over the last year, according to a statement from Perrilloux’s office.
The first occurred on Feb. 24, 2020, when deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Officers pulled over the driver of a tan Chevy Silverado for committing “several traffic violations” on Juban Road in Denham Springs.
During the traffic stop, deputies found methamphetamine, alprazolam, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Perrilloux said.
Norris was arrested again on Aug. 20, 2020 — while on bond for the February incident — after LPSO deputies found him in possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.
He was involved in another incident on Dec. 19, 2020, when on-duty LPSO officers were alerted of an incident occurring within the jail. After pulling video footage, officers concluded that Norris participated in a riot that resulted in another inmate’s injury.
Norris was sentenced to a total of 10 years with the department of corrections. His sentence for the firearm charge is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.