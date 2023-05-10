Managers of Hungarian Settlement Museum honored as ‘champions of tourism’

The caretakers of one of the parish’s most historic buildings were honored for their contributions to the local tourism industry.
Alex and Royanne Kropog, of the Hungarian Settlement Museum, received the Livingston Parish Office of Tourism’s annual “Champion of Tourism” award on Tuesday, May 9.
Tourism director Eric Edwards said the Kropogs should have received the recognition “a long time ago,” saying the museum they had a hand in building attracts visitors from “all over the world.”
Joining Edwards in the award presentation was Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
“I can’t tell you how hours, how many dollars, how many late nights they’ve spent for the Hungarian museum,” Edwards said. “They wanted to keep that history alive.”
Together, the Kropogs have helped manage one of the parish’s most iconic — and at 115 years old, one of its oldest — buildings, one that has been a cornerstone of the country’s largest rural Hungarian settlement for over a century.
Built in 1908, the building originally served as the Hungarian Settlement school, a status it held until the 1940s when it was converted to a nursing home. The nursing home closed in 1976, and the building sat vacant for years.
Things began to change in 2000, when the Hungarian Settlement Historical Society acquired the building from the Livingston Parish School Board on a 50-year lease.
The lease enabled the society to establish a site for preservation of artifacts, documents, photographs, immigration papers, newspapers, AV materials and oral histories of Hungarian settlers. It also provides a site for research, cultural events, Hungarian language classes, exhibits and educational programs for children and adults.
Alex Kropog was the society’s president at the time, and he helped secure nearly $400,000 in grants and donations to turn the run-down building into a museum. The work of the Kropogs and all involved resulted in the Hungarian Settlement Museum’s official opening in September 2017.
Today, the Hungarian Settlement Museum continues to be “dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana,” according to its website. It houses artifacts from Hungarian families locally and across the globe.
The Kropogs have been recognized before for their work on the museum and keeping the region’s Hungarian history alive. In 2019, they received the Hungarian government’s Gold Cross of Merit award, the second-highest civilian award given by the Hungarian government.
Located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, the Hungarian Settlement Museum is open every Tuesday and the second and fourth Saturday of each month, with hours from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. It is also open by appointment for tour groups and schools.
The building, which was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2001, allows visitors to explore Hungarian culture and history as well as the strawberry and lumber industries that first lured Hungarians to the area.
