Managers of Hungarian Settlement Museum honored as ‘champions of tourism’

Alex and Royanne Kropog, who run the Hungarian Settlement Museum, were named “Champions of Tourism” by the Livingston Parish Office of Tourism on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pictured, from left, are Royanne Kropog, Livingston Parish Office of Tourism Director Eric Edwards, Alex Kropog, and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

 David Gray | The News

The caretakers of one of the parish’s most historic buildings were honored for their contributions to the local tourism industry.

Alex and Royanne Kropog, of the Hungarian Settlement Museum, received the Livingston Parish Office of Tourism’s annual “Champion of Tourism” award on Tuesday, May 9.

