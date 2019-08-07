DENHAM SPRINGS – Dots and dashes covered two maps of the city of Denham Springs on Tuesday at a public meeting on Denham Strong’s bike and pedestrian master plan.
The dots on one map were the locations of pedestrian crossings favored by the public or needing improvement.
The dashes on the other map were proposed bicycle paths.
Both maps came from March’s first public meeting and the recommendations of the people who attended, said Mike Sewell, of Gresham Smith, the design and engineering firm working with Denham Strong.
Sewell, standing next to a third board showing bike path options at Healing Place Church, said his specialty is working with smaller cities on bike and pedestrian plans.
“Based on information from the public at its last meeting, we came up with four bicycle paths,” he said, including a greenery lane, a shared bike lane, a separated bike lane, and a bike boulevard.
The shared bike lane would have bikes and autos on the same surface with nothing between them, while the separated bike lane has a raised divider between them.
Rebecca Murray, of Gresham Smith, said the next step is to prioritize possible bike routes.
Sewell said they collected origination points, where people started the day, and specific roads people travel where a bike route would be used.
Brett Dunham, who is opening Le Chien microbrewery in the Historic District, said he is interested in buying a home in downtown Denham Springs.
Having a bike route would be good to have, he said.
“I would like to live nearby,” Dunham said.
“I would like to ride a bike, but I don’t have a place to ride to,” Mayor Gerard Landry said, viewing the map.
Several visitors drew lines on the map suggesting the bike routes extend outside the city limits. A display showed how the public ranked issues related to bikes and pedestrians.
The top five items were shared bike paths, walking and jogging trails, safety education, paved shoulders, and crosswalks.
The map of a pedestrian network showed 11 dots on Range Avenue alone.
“South Range is the big issue,” Sewell said.
With an 18- to 20-foot median, the distance a pedestrian would have to cover is significant, he said. The public also favored five crossings on Hatchell Lane between Cockerham Road and Florida Boulevard.
“People on North Range and in the Historic District want to be safe at crossings,” according to Sewell. “They are not going to show up if they don’t feel safe."
One way to shorten a crossing in the Historic District is a “bump out,” he said.
It shortens the distance pedestrian has to walk to cross Range Avenue by putting a bump or area in the car parking space when no cars can park.
Sewell said by mid-October, the plan should be almost complete.
The types of projects that can achieve what the public said it wants should be compiled with a price on them, he said.
Funding the projects can take a two-pronged approach, Sewell said.
There is going after the “low-hanging fruit projects,” he said, small projects that won’t need large grants or applications to complete and won’t take long to complete.
Then the city will be able to study the “big, long-term impact projects,” that will take more funding.
Denham Strong also may be able to take advantage of an idea being promoted by Bike Easy, a New Orleans group, said Jeanette Clark, community recovery coordinator for Denham Strong.
The Louisiana Bootlace Trail Network seeks to connect communities by land and water beginning at the toe of the boot in Louisiana.
By linking existing and future trails and greenways together, it would create a continuous walking and bike network for recreation, transportation and tourism that stretches more than 100 miles between the Mississippi state line and Baton Rouge, according to Bike Easy.
