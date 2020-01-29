For most, the holiday season is a time to unwind and get ready for the new year ahead.
For Master Plan Committee chairman Gerald Burns? Well, it was the chance to make good on a promise.
Burns and the committee had put together a priority road list for the parish council's review. The list included 14 total projects, spread throughout the parish, that the group believed would help with everything from traffic flow to spurring development.
The chairman had promised the council he would request average construction costs from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and provide them with a list of the average costs of each project. Those costs, however, would not include environmental study costs or engineering fees - as those varied from project to project.
Cook Road Extension is the first road on the priority list, and it is already funded and waiting to be let for construction.
The rest of the list fell into place as such:
- Juban Road Extension - $16 million
- Hwy. 190: Four lanes from Pete's Highway to Juban Road - $8.7 million
- Hwy. 190: Four lanes from Juban Road to Burgess Avenue - $5.1 million
- Hwy. 190: Four lanes from Burgess Avenue to Pendarvis Lane - $5.7 million
- Hwy. 190: Four lanes from Pendarvis Lane to Hwy 447 - $7.8 million
- Install a roundabout south of I-12, in Livingston - $3 million
- Four lane Hwy 63 from 190 to Epic Piping, plus roundabout installation - $10.8 million
- Four lane Hwy 43 from I-12 to Hwy 190 in Albany, plus roundabout - $7.2 million
- Four lane Hwy 447 south of I-12 to Buddy Ellis , as well as widen I-12 overpass - $15.4 million
- Four lane Juban Road south of I-12 to Brown Road - $3.9 million
- Four lane Demco Road in Denham Springs from Cook Road to Range Avenue - $1.2 million
- New I-12 interchange at Hwy 449 in Walker - $27.8 million
- New roundabout at Woodside Landfill - $3 million
The estimates were gathered based on $3 million per roundabout, and $3 million per paved mile. All said-and-done, the total estimate for the 14 potential projects in the parish was $115.6 million, not including environmental studies on engineering.
Burns pleaded with the council to take the list seriously and get started as soon as possible with at least one project. Burns cited the Juban Road Extension, which is the first project on the priority list without funding, as an example. The project is necessary for the parish, Burns said, but has been discussed for nearly a decade.
Even if the parish decided to make that project a reality tomorrow, Burns said, it will still be several years before cars could travel on it.
According to the highway delivery process delivered to burns by DOTD, projects take a minimum of four years to become a reality, and in most cases anywhere from five to six years.
The stages are listed below.
Stage 0 - Feasibility Study typically lasts one year and delivers a 'go or no go' decision
Stage 1 - Planning and Environmental stage requires one to two years for delivery and produces a conceptual design and environmental decision
Stage 2 - The funding cycle lasts as long as is necessary and produces a financial plan for the project
Stage 3 - The final design takes one to three years and produces utility relocation agreements, and final construction documents
Stage 4 - Letting usually requires one year and produces a project schedule, along with an awarded contract
Stage 5 - Construction can also take anywhere from one to three years, but results in a new road open for use
Stage 6 - Operation is indefinite as DOTD maintains the road and studies it for changes
If funding is not in place, projects can take a minimum of six years to see the first car pass over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.