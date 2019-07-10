LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parsh Council is interested in helping fund the work of the Master Plan Review Committee, a council member told the committee on Tuesday.
The committee voted to send a letter drafted by Chairman Gerald Burns to the Parish Council that asks for funding for the Master Plan and a drainage master plan.
Parish Councilman Tracey Girlinghouse, of Walker, said he would meet with Parish President Layton Ricks “to come to terms to fund the master plan as far as infrastructure and drainage goes.”
“Sometimes it seems painfully slow,” to find funding for a project, Girlinghouse said.
“The council members are here for y’all,” he said.
Burns said Mark Harrell, director of the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP), was scheduled to address the committee about finding grants to fund the work.
But Harrell was ill and unable to attend the meeting, Burns said.
The chairman added he would try to get Harrell to come to the next committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Parish Council meeting chamber.
A Baton Rouge consultant who attended the first meeting of the Master Plan committee gave a “ballpark figure” of $250,000 to update the plan, Burns said.
“Meanwhile, it was decided, the group decided to do master drainage study plan for the whole parish,” Burns said.
This could double the cost to $500,000, he said.
Burns said he had talked to Harrell and, “If he started tonight maybe he would have money by end of year,” Burns said.
Girlinghouse also praised Harrell’s ability to find grants and knowledge of the process and applying for grants.
