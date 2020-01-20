Grant applications are a process.
And the Master Plan Committee, with the help of the parish council, continues to push that process along.
Initially, the committee identified the zoning (land use) portion of the plan, as well as a master drainage plan, as the two areas of importance and focus for the 2020 calendar year. The council, who stays in-step with the nine-member appointed committee, approved the 2020 budget which include grant match funds for updates to the zoning and drainage portions of the master plan.
Roughly $170,000 total.
But, just because you have the match money doesn't mean the project is guaranteed. Organizations have to fill out an application explaining why they need the funds.
So, Committee Chairman Gerald Burns visited with Mark Harrell, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the individual who oversees all things "grant" for Livingston Parish.
Harrell informed Burns that he does not have a grant template for applications, that it would be the committee's responsibility to come up with the language that expressed the need for the funds to FEMA, so that they would accept the application and release the revenue to Livingston Parish.
So, Burns said that the committee's first meeting of 2020, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the Parish Council chambers, would be a brain storming session to figure out the language necessary to convince FEMA that Livingston Parish needs to update the zoning and drainage portions of their Master Plan.
"What exactly do we want?" Burns asked rhetorically. "We have to identify what these grants are for."
Burns said that, according to Harrell, having the appropriate matching dollars was an important part of the process, but the most important part was filling out the grant application appropriately, and with convincing language.
After the brainstorming session, Burns said he had spent his Christmas holiday using DOTD figures to put cost estimates with the 14 priority roads on the road list produced during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Burns says he intends to work through the price of each, to see if it would adjust the priority ranking of individual projects on the list. He said the pricing does not include engineering or right-of-way acquisition, as they will vary from project to project.
