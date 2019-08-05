LIVINGSTON - The ordinance committee punted, and now the master plan group has two 'filthy' tasks to juggle.
How to finance the master plan, and what to do with the proposed sewer ordinance.
Both are on the agenda for the master plan committee Tuesday night, which kicks of at 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers. First, the committee will hear from Mark Harrell, director of Livingston Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Harrell and his office have sought out almost the entirety of grant funding for the parish, and will continue with the master plan. The director believes that his office can find revenue for the master plan through one of the available grant pipelines.
The committee was informed, in their first meeting, that the base of the master plan which was finished in 2013 and adopted that same year was a good place to start. However, it would need to be updated at the cost of roughly $250,000 - or about half the original outlay.
The group is also pursuing a master drainage plan, which would be another $200,000 to $250,000. Both prices were made known at the first meeting of the committee in May, and have been hot topics of discussion for both the committee and the general public. The latter of which is concerned they'll be left to foot the bill if grant funding cannot be found for the full amount.
After four meetings dedicated to the idea of establishing parish wide regulations on sewer and affluent discharge, the ordinance committee shipped the proposal to the master plan group on a 3-1 vote. Proponent Garry 'Frog' Talbert of district 2 (Watson) was the lone dissenting vote.
Committee member John Wascom of District 4 (Denham Springs), who is part of both groups, made the suggestion to push the ordinance to the master plan. Now, the committee will discuss the sewer proposal focusing how it will work, and how it will merge with the master plan.
The original proposal, authored by Eddie Aydell of Alvin Fairburn and Associates, was an attempt to reign in package plants that were not operating in compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality or Environmental Protection Agency.
While certain members of the committee questioned the parish's ability to overstep the EPA and DEQ to enforce the rule sets, it was made clear the the parish could enforce any ordinance that was 'as or more strict as state regulation.'
Talbert, chairman of the committee, had asked for a play-by-play of the ordinance and for the group to discuss it line-by-line to ask questions and propose changes. That discussion never came to pass.
