Master Plan Committee Chairman Gerald Burns approached the podium.
"Thank you," he said.
Earlier in the meeting, the parish council approved the introduction of the 2020 budget - which also included $177,500 for upgrades to the master plan. That amount would be used as seed money to apply for grants to update the plan for zoning, as well as establish a master drainage plan.
The grant matches would be $62,500 and $125,000, respectively.
"We have to have the money appropriated before we can even apply for grants," Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse said, "so this is a good first step."
Girlinghouse said next steps would be for Burns and himself to visit Mark Harrell, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, to seek his help in finding specific grants to fund the updates for those specific parts of the Master Plan.
Zoning has become a hot topic, as Girlinghouse continues to push the idea in order to control growth in the parish. Recently, it has come to light that unless a developer is seeking a waiver, or there are issues with a traffic impact or drainage impact study, the council has no choice but to approve those subdivisions and developments.
According to Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody, the council has already lost a law suit over the issue of trying to stop a subdivision on the basis of it was "unwanted" by local citizens.
A subdivision, Foxglove from D.R. Horton, on Duff Road in Walker was a recent example. Located inside Girlinghouse's district, the councilman was able to create a cooperative endeavor agreement between the parish, city of Walker, and the developer - no occupancy permits would be issued after the 67th house, because that would change the traffic impact.
The developer would have to construct a turning lane and light, approved by DOTD, at Duff and Burgess Avenue before they could receive the 68th occupancy permit - and any beyond, as the development intends to place over 300 homes.
Just 20 minutes later in that very same meeting, Berry Ridge Subdivision came up for discussion. Located off of Fayard Road, near Springfield, the new development would bring nearly a home per half acre to the area.
Parish Council Chairman Shane Mack asked if there was anything the council could do to stop or slow the development, to which he was met with the answer - if they aren't asking for waivers, and they meet the impact study requirements, the council's hands are tied.
"What if the road had to be widened?" Mack asked.
Forte & Tablada engineer Chad Bacas said that if the traffic impact study said the road would have to be widened, then the development could not move forward until that was done.
However, he laughed and said many of the roads in Livingston Parish were 18 feet wide and that width has not stopped developments yet.
On the topic of roads, Burns took some time to read through the priority road list created by the Master Plan Committee. According to Burns, it's been over 100 years since a government road has been created outside of the interstate.
Burns then said if the parish did not dedicate funds to the issue, the roads would never get built.
1. Cook Road Extension
A. Four Lane new road from Hwy 16 to Juban Crossing Development. 100% funded from state funds and local parish match funds.
B. Tentative Right of way acquisition completion date December 2019.
C. Tentative Construction start date December 2020.
2. Juban Road Extension - Hwy 190 to Lockhart Road (La. 1026) distance 1.2 miles.
A. Engineering design 100% complete
B. Wetlands determination 100% complete
C. Feasibility Study 100% completed
3. Florida Blvd. Four lanes from La.16 - Hatchell Lane to Juban Road. Approximately 1.4 miles.
4. Florida Blvd. - Four lanes from Juban Road to Burgess Ave. Approximately .7 miles.
5. Florida Blvd. - Four Lanes from Burgess Ave. to Pendarvis Lane. Approximately.9 miles.
6. Florida Blvd. - Four lanes from Pendarvis Lane to Hwy 447 in Walker. Approximately 1.6 miles. Total all four = 4.6 miles
7. Install Round-a-Bout south of I-12 in Livingston.
8. Four lane Hwy 63 south of l-12 in Livingston to Oliver Wheat Road. (Epic Pipe) Approximately .8 miles.
A. Four Lane Hwy 63 north of I-12 to Hwy 190. B. Add four lane Round-a-Bout north of 1-12 on Hwy 63.
9. Four Lane Hwy 43 from l-12 to Hwy 190 in Albany. Approximately 1.4 miles. Four Lane Round-a-Bout north of l-12 in Albany.
10. Four lane Hwy 447 in Walker south of I-12 to Buddy Ellis Road. Approximately .8 miles.
A. Widen Overpass at 1-12 to four lanes.
B. Add four lane Round-a-Bout at Hwy 447 and Buddy Elis Road.
11. Four lane Juban Road south of I-12 to Brown Road. Approximately 1.3 miles.
12. Four lane DEMCO Road in Denham Springs from Hwy 16 at Intersection of Cook Road to Range Ave. Approximately 4 miles.
A. Add roundabout at Cook Road and Hwy 16.
13. New l-12 Interchange at Hwy 449 in Walker plus four lane connecting road to Hwy 190 at Hwy 449 Intersection. Approximately 1.6 miles.
14. New roundabout at Hwy 190 and Woodside Landfill Entrance.
