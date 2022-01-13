Matthew Mire, the man authorities say is responsible for killing two and injuring others in a multi-parish shooting spree in October, has pleaded not guilty to charges in Livingston Parish, where the alleged shootings began.
According to records from the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office, Mire recently pleaded not guilty to the following charges during an arraignment:
– Two counts attempted first-degree murder
– One count home invasion
– One count theft of a motor vehicle valued at $5K or more but less than $20K
– One count of simple burglary
Mire’s next court date will be a motion hearing on March 24.
The case against Mire started around midnight on Oct. 9, 2021, in the 17,000 stretch of Highway 444 in Livingston. According to authorities, Mire broke into a neighboring trailer and shot two people inside before fleeing on foot through a nearby wooded area and and stealing a truck.
Mire then allegedly drove the truck to Ascension Parish and fatally shot State Trooper Adam Gaubert as he sat in his patrol car, according to Louisiana State Police. Shortly after killing the trooper, Mire went to a house less than a mile away and allegedly shot two relatives, including one fatally.
Mire later fired at another State Trooper, though that trooper was not injured.
The shooting spree culminated in a day-long manhunt that ended around 10 p.m. in the wooded area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge. Mire was taken to a local medical facility after sustaining injuries from a K-9 bite and a gunshot believed to be self-inflicted.
In November, Mire pleaded not guilty to charges in Ascension Parish, including both murder charges.
