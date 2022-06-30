With the current police chief set to retire at the end of July, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry has made his selection for the department’s new leader, choosing from within.
During the City Council’s June 27 meeting, Landry informed council members that Sgt. Rodney Walker, who has served in law enforcement for nearly 25 years, was his choice for the city’s new police chief.
The City Council will vote on Landry’s recommendation in its second meeting in July.
Current Police Chief Shannon Womack announced in May his intentions to retire, which will conclude a law enforcement career of more than 30 years, all spent in the Denham Springs Police Department. Womack has served as chief since 2016.
Womack’s last day on the job is July 25, which is when the council is slated to vote on Landry’s recommendation.
After conducting interviews with other applicants, Landry said Walker, 43, “was the guy that we decided to go ahead and choose.”
Walker thanked Landry for his trust and told City Council members he’d meet with any of them should they wish to do so before casting a vote.
“Thank you mayor for this opportunity, and council, I appreciate this opportunity as well,” Walker said. “The mayor had a tedious interview process and I’m proud to be selected and proud to continue serving this community as its police chief.”
A 24-year veteran of law enforcement, Walker was born in northwest Louisiana but moved with his family to Livingston Parish when he was 2 years old. After graduating from Walker High, he moved back to northwest Louisiana and began serving in the Ringgold Police Department at 20 years old.
In 1998, Walker graduated from the Bossier Parish Criminal Justice Institute. Less than three years later, he returned to Livingston Parish and joined the Denham Springs Police Department, where he has served for the last 21 years.
Walker currently supervises the department’s investigation division, which investigates all crimes such as burglaries, robberies, thefts, and assaults after uniform patrol officers start an initial investigation.
The council chambers were filled with police officers when Landry announced Walker as his recommendation, which the mayor called “a true testament.”
“The fact that you have so many of your fellow police officers here to support you this evening is a true testament and to what we hope will be a long, long commitment to the city,” Landry said.
Walker is married to Lee Rancher Walker, and together they have two children.
