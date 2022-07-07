MedCentris Wound Healing Institute holds ribbon-cutting for Denham Springs location

MedCentris Wound Healing Institute held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Denham Springs location on Thursday, June 30.
The open-house event was attended by various Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors along with MedCentris personnel and founders Dr. Shaun Carpenter and Mr. Todd Shaffett.
“This is a great day for us, opening up a clinic here in Denham Springs,” Carpenter began in a statement to the attendees. “This is a critical area of our footprint. Livingston Parish is filled with patients that need our help.”
Carpenter was interrupted by the sounds of the healing bell ringing as he referenced how “proud” he was of having chamber and community support. He expressed how he hopes to hear the bell ring time and time again in what he called a “home zone” for MedCentris.
Also in attendance of the event was a first patient of the business who displayed excitement for the new local location. Later, a short video was played of another patient who expressed her gratitude for the healing services provided to her following an incident.
MedCentris offers several different services to patients inclusive of urgo wraps, total contact casting, ultrasonic debridement, and negative pressure device therapy. The types of wounds healed can range in size and situation.
These unique methods used in the healing process are also accompanied with a unique appointment style that allows for personal referrals. In a company statement, the private facility also says their co-pay is generally regarded as lower compared to hospitals.
At the end of his address, Carpenter echoed one final key message.
“We look forward to serving this community for decades to come, and as our signs say, ‘We are here to heal,’” Carpenter said.
MedCentris has been servicing the area since it opened on Sept. 29, 2021. It is located at 31839 LA Highway 16, Suite B, Denham Springs, and open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MedCentris can be contacted at (225) 215-5134.
