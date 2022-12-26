MidCity Roofing opens office location in Denham Springs

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mid City Roofing Services & Home Improvements' new Denham Springs office was held Dec. 1, 2022.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Mid City Roofing Services & Home Improvements, LLC, celebrated the opening of its new office location in Denham Springs with an official ribbon-cutting on Dec. 1 with staff, family, friends, and officials from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce present.

Located at 409 N. Range Ave. right across from Denham Springs Elementary, the old building received a complete renovation.

