MidCity Roofing opens office location in Denham Springs

Mid City Roofing Services & Home Improvements, LLC, celebrated the opening of its new office location in Denham Springs with an official ribbon-cutting on Dec. 1 with staff, family, friends, and officials from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce present.
Located at 409 N. Range Ave. right across from Denham Springs Elementary, the old building received a complete renovation.
A family-owned company, Mid City Roofing has served Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas with quality roofing services since 2013. The Campoblanco family plans to use the new location as a sales office, which will provide a central location to serve the Livingston Parish community's needs.
Mid City Roofing offers residential & metal roofing, gutters and custom-built accessories in painted metal or copper such as awnings, chimney caps, ridge tiles, finials, louvers, dormer caps, wall coping and more.
