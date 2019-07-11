LIVINGSTON - With potential hurricane Barry developing in the Gulf of Mexico, a parish council meeting Thursday night was in the back of many people's minds.
The group will gather, however, to discuss several topics - beginning with the proposed sewer ordinance which is in committee.
After the ordinance committee, which meets at 5:15 p.m., the full council will discuss both the millage rates for the 2019-2020 year, as well as the
Livingston Parish current holds a 2.32 mills rate, and the council intends to keep that rate and adopt it as law.
The road program list will be presented at the council meeting tonight.
The full council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the parish council chambers.
