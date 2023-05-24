Denham Springs High Class of 2023

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Denham Springs High Class of 2023 was held inside the University Center in Hammond on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

Over the last week, hundreds of high school seniors took their final walks across the stage to complete a journey 18 years in the making.

Livingston Parish Class of 2023 is being celebrated by all, with all area high schools holding graduation ceremonies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.