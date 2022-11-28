A woman who went missing over the weekend was found following a massive search that drew dozens of volunteers, according to authorities.
Paula Chavers, 66, was found Sunday morning nearly 24 hours after she was reported missing, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“We are happy to report that Mrs. Paula Chavers has been found safe,” the sheriff’s office said.
According to authorities, Chavers was last seen on Moore Lane in Denham Springs around 10 a.m. Saturday. At one point, Chavers got lost in the woods and decided to spend the night in a deer stand when it got dark and rainy.
Chavers stayed at the deer stand until Sunday morning, at which point she was able to walk down the pipeline to her neighbor’s home Sunday morning.
Chavers’ sudden disappearance drew dozens of volunteers to help in the search, as well as first responders from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Cajun Navy.
“A Big Thank You to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cajun Navy and to the numerous people from far and near that came out to join the search [Saturday] and again [Sunday] morning,” the sheriff’s office said.
“Sheriff Williams is thankful for this happy ending and praises God for Mrs. Chavers’ safe return. Many people were praying that she was found safe and their prayers were answered.”
