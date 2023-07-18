Talk of a moratorium dominated discussion at the Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee’s meeting on Monday, with many divided on if the parish should go through with another stop in development, what this one would prohibit, and how long it might last.
The conversation will continue at the Livingston Parish Council’s next meeting on July 27.
If approved, this would be the second moratorium in a little over a year in the parish, which is in the midst of a years-long effort to tighten building and zoning regulations.
Last year’s moratorium halted all development for 60 days as the council passed a slew of new building ordinances. But some on the council have said another moratorium is needed as the council tries to implement parish-wide land-use rules, something leaders hoped to have accomplished before the end of the current term.
At its most recent meeting, the council voted to hold a public hearing on July 27 and vote on a 12-month moratorium. The proposed moratorium would block new developments of at least 50 lots or 100 acres, but it would not pertain to commercial development, unlike last year’s.
For two and a half hours Monday, people debated the pros and cons of a moratorium. While some argued that a halt in development would give leaders time to bolster zoning and building regulations, others argued that another moratorium could have far-reaching impacts on the local economy.
“There are a lot of different opinions about this moratorium,” acknowledged Councilman Shane Mack.
The case for a moratorium
During Monday’s committee meeting, Mack, who suggested the moratorium, said his proposal strikes a balance between slowing down “high-density developments” while not bringing the economy to a halt.
He also said his proposal doesn’t include projects that have already been submitted.
“This moratorium is not about shutting every single thing down,” Mack said. “This is something to put in place to control the high influx of people in an isolated area that’ll greatly impact the schools and infrastructure.”
Mack also said the moratorium would give the council a chance to implement zoning across the parish, something the current council has hoped to accomplish before a new council steps in.
Once a taboo subject, leaders and residents have become more open to zoning in recent years, especially after a 2013 a master plan committee determined it was needed to address the parish’s infrastructure issues.
But it wasn’t until 2021 when the parish council adopted its zoning categories, which remain unenforceable until districts are zoned. Last October, the council approved its first zoning map.
So far, four of the parish’s nine districts have approved zoning maps, but the validity of those maps was thrown into doubt when the developer of a massive subdivision in the Denham Springs area filed a federal lawsuit against council members.
The ongoing lawsuit questions the legality of the council’s zoning process thus far, and some leaders have said the council must rescind all maps and start the process over.
Though no maps have been rescinded, the council took steps to shore up the zoning process in May when it entered into separate contacts with Villavaso & Associates, an urban planning firm, and Steven Irving, a specialized attorney who will provide legal services on zoning.
But parish-wide zoning likely remains far off — the planning firm said it may take up to 16 months to complete the zoning process, Mack said. That is why he is suggesting a year-long ban on big developments.
“We can’t do this right in six months,” Mack said.
Multiple people spoke in favor of Mack’s proposal, saying a development pause would give leaders time to complete zoning and work on other issues. The parish’s drainage problems were mentioned several times in the meeting, as well as traffic and overcrowding in schools.
“The area is growing, growing, growing,” one Denham Springs resident said, “but people want to build, build, build.”
Rep. Valarie Hodges, who represents Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes, was one of those who spoke in favor of the moratorium, saying there’s a “responsible way” to promote “good growth.”
“This is not about stopping development, but about managing it, because so many people are wanting to move here,” Hodges said. “We have to have a plan.”
One speaker said the proposed moratorium unfairly targets residential developers, adding that it doesn’t prevent another shopping center like Juban Crossing from being built and negatively impacting infrastructure.
But Councilwoman Erin Sandefur — perhaps the body’s most vocal opponent of massive developments — said those kinds of developments aren’t the issue, a sentiment that was echoed by other supporters of Mack’s proposal.
“We don’t have a problem with too many Juban Crossings coming,” she said. “What is hurting us so much is high-density development which is causing flooding and drainage issues.”
The case against a moratorium
Though there were plenty of supporters, there were equally as many who opposed the proposed moratorium, saying its goals are not clearly defined, it can result in job and economic losses, and that the parish hasn’t given its new ordinances a chance.
Scott Kirkpatrick, representing the Greater Baton Rouge Home Builders Association, said the council can implement zoning without stopping all development. A moratorium, he argued, “cuts off a portion of that business opportunity” and opens the door for future halts in development.
“We already had a moratorium a year ago, and if we do it again, there’s always a possibility to then do it again,” Kirkpatrick said.
Others also spoke on the loss of potential jobs in the construction industry, which the Chamber of Commerce last year called the parish’s “largest private industry.” Though most of the attention goes to the big developers, there are many “blue collar people” who make a living in residential development, such as truck drivers, plumbers, surveyors and carpenters, one resident said.
“When you make this moratorium, remember the guys who work,” said resident Jeremy Glascock. “It affects a lot of people, so keep those people in mind.”
Some also spoke on the state of the real estate market, which is seeing a drop compared to previous years. According to the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, Livingston Parish home sales through the first six months of 2023 are down 40 percent from the same time period last year.
But another stop in residential development would result in an even greater decrease in home sales, which would result in a drop in new businesses, argued realtor Shelley Simmons.
“People want to come here for schools and they can afford it,” she said. “But we need to provide inventory.”
One councilman, District 2 representative Garry Talbert, said a moratorium shouldn’t be utilized until after the council has given the new building ordinances a chance.
“You’re not seeing [the planning department] being bombarded with a bunch of subdivisions,” Talbert said. “My question is why, if we have a viable project, would we try to kill it.”
Talbert also questioned the number of lots and acres under the proposed ordinance, calling the figures “arbitrary and capricious.”
“There is no scientific information anywhere that says 50 lots is a bad thing and 49 lots is a good thing,” Talbert said. “That’s an arbitrary and capricious number that was pulled out of the air for the purposes of writing this [ordinance]. If we want a moratorium, we need it to be 0 and 0 and it affects commercial and residential.”
In response, Mack said the figures were suggested to him by the recently-hiring planning professional.
“We’re not doing 0 and 0,” Mack said. “Closed.”
