Effects of the flood can still be felt in Livingston Parish, especially Denham Springs.
Monday night, that continues to be true as the council will consider approving 12 total applications for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). HMGP is managed through FEMA, and offers homeowners a chance to have their home acquired and turned into green space, or elevated above base flood.
The mitigation process through FEMA includes two types - elevation or acquisition. Elevation is a multi-step process that includes engineering and construction to raise your home to, or above, base flood elevation. While this version of elevation requires flood insurance to be kept on the property for the rest of its days, it does decrease the cost of that flood insurance.
Some of the points stressed by a local engineering firm include:
- Flood insurance must be kept on the home if elevated, although cost of insurance drops
- Mitigation must be cost effective for the federal government - meaning cost of grant must outweigh future disaster payouts
- 100% cost coverage for those in severe repetitive loss areas, match goes down from there. Not in a designated flood zone? Homeowner must come up with 25% match
- FEMA covers standard-grade materials. Example used was a porch to be elevated - FEMA would cover wood for the porch, homeowner must pay the difference if they want higher-grade materials.
- The costs related to elevating building additions or auxiliary structures is not included in the grant funding
There are 10 elevation projects and 2 acquisitions on this round of funding. For Fiscal Year 2018, the city processed 10 successful elevation grants at a cost of $1.4 million.
HMGP programs are processed through both the City of Denham Springs as well as City of Walker. The parish also hosts their own program for homeowners outside of either set of city limits.
The council meets at 6 p.m. at the New City Hall.
