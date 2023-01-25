More than 250 seniors were adopted by local businesses and local business representatives through a partnership with Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and the Livingston Council on Aging to provide Christmas presents to Livingston Parish seniors.
The Council on Aging provided the names from its outreach center throughout the parish, including Denham Springs, Livingston, Maurepas and Springfield. Seniors in need were provided an opportunity to fill out a form, indicating what they would need. Most of the gift requests were simple, inexpensive items.
The Chamber took part in this community initiative and helped by creating an online sign-up where anyone could go to the link and sign up to adopt a senior. The first name, age, and wish list of each senior was included in the online sign up along with which site location they were at.
Every senior on the list was adopted, and gifts were provided to the Council on Aging where they were distributed during their annual Christmas party.
According to Kay Granger, Council on Aging executive director, the seniors were ecstatic and stayed longer than ever at the Christmas party because of the excitement in knowing that others cared and were thinking of them.
Many of the seniors rely completely on the services provided through the Council on Aging, and the gifts provided may be the only ones that they received during the holidays.
For more information about the Livingston Parish Chamber and community initiatives, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber’s website at livingstonparishchamber.org or call the Chamber at (225) 665-8155.
