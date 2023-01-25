Livingston Council on Aging celebrates holiday season

Seniors celebrate the holidays during the Livingston Council of Aging’s annual Christmas party on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

More than 250 seniors were adopted by local businesses and local business representatives through a partnership with Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and the Livingston Council on Aging to provide Christmas presents to Livingston Parish seniors.

The Council on Aging provided the names from its outreach center throughout the parish, including Denham Springs, Livingston, Maurepas and Springfield. Seniors in need were provided an opportunity to fill out a form, indicating what they would need. Most of the gift requests were simple, inexpensive items.

