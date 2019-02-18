DENHAM SPRINGS – Residents who live in the small portion of District 3 that falls in the city limits would get a better service for mosquito abatement than they receive through the City of Denham Springs, according to the councilman for that district.
An area north of Cockerham Road – approximately 300 households – falls in the city limits, which already provides occasional spraying for mosquitoes.
Councilman Maurice “Scooter” Keen said the service he and colleague Garry “Frog” Talbert will bring before voters May 4 would also include testing and more frequent sprayings.
Voters on May 4 will decide on a $3.00 monthly fee, which is estimated to generate $325,000 per year for 10 years. Livingston Parish Water District No. 2 will collect for the mosquito control revenue for those areas. The fee would cover equipment, employees, and testing for the district.
The complaints fielded by the councilman have given him confidence that the program proposed for Districts 2 & 3 will be of better service to those residents, he said.
“The complaints we hear is that trucks pass through at 40 miles per hour with non-computerized equipment,” Keen said. “Even if this vote fails, they’ll still have some form of abatement, but ours will be computerized and won’t go more than 18 miles per hour."
The City of Denham Springs took on mosquito spraying in 2015 after the parish mosquito abatement office disbanded that same year. Voters rejected new funding proposals in 2013 and 2014 to keep the parish wide service intact after the former abatement administration attempted to change tax structure to something more "stable."
The municipal service is part of the city's budget, under line item "health expenditures" in the general fund for $10,000 per year.
Keen said spraying programs may kill mosquitoes, but it will not curb airborne diseases carried by the insects.
He also believes a changing demographic will support chances that the fee proposal will pass, based on the influx of residents who have relocated to subdivisions in the areas north of Denham Springs, as well as Watson, since 2014.
