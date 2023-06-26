A mother accused of making secret recordings using a device she placed on her special needs child’s wheelchair received probation after accepting a plea deal, according to the district attorney's office.
Amanda Carter, 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal wiretapping, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. Carter was sentenced to serve two years of probation and will have to pay roughly $300 in fines, Perrilloux said.
Carter made an audio recording on Oct. 3, 2022, using a hidden recording device she placed on her child’s wheelchair. When the recording was made, the wheelchair was in the coach’s office, while her child was not using the chair, Perrilloux said.
On Oct. 6, Carter uploaded an audio recording of a discussion between coaches at her child’s school to Youtube and Facebook.
Carter claimed she placed the recording devices on the wheelchair because she was concerned for her child’s wellbeing and safety, but prosecutors said the audio recording uploaded on Oct. 6 “did not pertain to her child.”
Carter was arrested in November and originally faced 20 counts of felony interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. However, she was formally charged with only two counts of the felony, which carries a possible sentence of 2-10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ultimately, Carter pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of illegal wiretapping before Judge Erika Sledge on June 21, Perrilloux said. As part of the plea, Carter is banned from sending recording devices “to any Livingston Parish School facilities,” according to Perrilloux’s statement.
Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall served as prosecutor.
