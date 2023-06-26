Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

 David Gray | The News

A mother accused of making secret recordings using a device she placed on her special needs child’s wheelchair received probation after accepting a plea deal, according to the district attorney's office.

Amanda Carter, 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal wiretapping, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. Carter was sentenced to serve two years of probation and will have to pay roughly $300 in fines, Perrilloux said.

