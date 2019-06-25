LIVINGSTON – It will come down to the wire to see if parish sales taxes collected in 2018-19 will match or exceed the previous year.
With one month left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the parish has taken in $94,227,997 or $83,143 less than in the previous fiscal year through that same time period, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office, which tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts, reported $8,298,708 in May. That is a drop of $1,371,908 in sales taxes from April. It also is $20,856 less than what came in for May 2018.
This was the second largest month-to-month drop since a $2.1 million decrease after the Christmas season in February.
A look at what could be called the economic indicators of Livingston Parish shows a decline from April, but overall an increase when compared with last year’s totals at this time.
The Juban Crossing Economic Development District accounted for $296,019 in May, a drop of $34,417 from April. Still, it is 23 percent, or $55,681, more than the district earned in May 2018.
After 11 months, the shopping district has taken in $3,200,997, an increase of 10 percent, or $284,760 more than 11 months of the 2017-18 fiscal year,
The Denham Springs Economic Development District collected $365,618 for the month, a drop of $68,281 from the previous month.
But like Juban Crossing, the May 2019 total was $7,963 ahead of the May 2018 total.
With one month left in fiscal 2018-19, the district commonly called Bass Pro had brought in $4,364,253, or $261,251 more when compared with the same period in the 2017-18 fiscal year,
The motor vehicles sales tax generated $1,323,307, its second-best month of the fiscal year and a $46,404 increase over April. After 11 months, the tax has brought in $13,326,432, or $263,783 less than it did for the same 11 months of fiscal 2017-18.
The 3-cent hotel/motel tax took in $30,397 in May, a drop of $2,612 from April.
With one month left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the tax has brought in $306,883, an increase of $3,515 compared with fiscal 2017-18.
