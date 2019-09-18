LIVINGSTON – Before they began back-to-school shopping, Livingston Parish shoppers decided it was time for a new ride, according to according August sales tax totals from the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
August’s numbers reflect shopping in July.
Livingston Parish took in $9,451,918, an increase of $905,288 over July’s total. Compared to August 2018, it was a 9 percent increase, or $770,601.
After two months of the fiscal year, the parish has totaled $17,998,548, or $154,731 more than it had after the first two months of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Meanwhile, motor vehicle sales taxes beat every month of 2018-19 with $1,473,837 in August.
This was $155,646 more than it generated in July and 17 percent more than August 2018’s amount.
Its two-month total is $2,792,028, a 12 percent increase, or $290,781 more, than in 2018-19.
The parish’s two shopping centers showed mixed results in August.
The Juban Crossing Development District accounted for $298,459 last month.
That is $29,093 less than in July, but a 14 percent increase when compared with $262,421 from August 2018.
For the fiscal year, Juban Crossing is 13 percent ahead of last year with a total of $626,011.
The Denham Springs Economic Development District – better known as Bass Pro – brought in $353,634, an increase of $42,391 from July.
But compared with August 2018’s total of $392,341, the shopping center was short by $38,707.
It’s two-month total also trailed 2018’s $664,877 by $154,788.
The 3-cent hotel/motel tax accounted for $31,798 last month, a $1,983 drop from July. Compared with August 2018, the sales tax saw a 4 percent increase.
Its two-month total is $65,579, an 8 percent increase over 2018 at this point.
