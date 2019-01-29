ALBANY – An Independence man injured Wednesday, Jan. 23, in a motorcycle accident died Friday, Jan. 25, according to Louisiana State Police.
Joseph Tarver, 42, was transported to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond for treatment and two days later Troop A was notified he died of his injuries, said Trooper Taylor J. Scrantz, State Police spokesman.
State troopers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 to a report of a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on La. 1063 north of La. 442 in Livingston Parish.
The preliminary investigation found the crash occurred as Tarver was traveling northbound on La. 1063 on a 2000 Yamaha V-Star, Scrantz said.
For reasons still under investigation, Tarver failed to navigate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle, he said.
Tarver and the motorcycle slid across the northbound and southbound lanes and ended in a ditch.
Despite wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet, Tarver sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, Scrantz said.
Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, he said.
This crash remains under investigation, the trooper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.