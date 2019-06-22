DENHAM SPRINGS – Wesley Kennebrew is on a speaking tour about Gravity Drainage District 1 and part of his message is simple.
“We can’t control how much water you will get, but we try to control how fast it moves,” the district’s general manager told the Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs on Thursday.
Some of his observations:
• It is against the law to dump grass cuttings, tree limbs, or garbage into canals, but the drainage district tries to avoid legal fights.
“We don’t want to throw lawyers at people,” Kennebrew said.
• There is little the drainage district can do when a hurricane comes in.
“We can’t build levees and add pumps,” Kennebrew said.
• Since he started with the drainage district in 1999, Kennebrew has only had to deal with one alligator causing a drainage problem.
And it was dead.
Kennebrew told the Kiwanians to look at Gravity Drainage District 1, 56 square miles of land with 102 miles of canals and 41 percent of Livingston Parish’s population, as a bathtub.
“Rain is like your bathtub water. It comes out of the faucet and goes out through the drain,” Kennebrew said.
The district’s catch basins are the drain. If anything blocks the catch basins – grass cuttings, limbs, a basketball – water will not flow as fast.
“If water is pouring down more than the drain will handle …,” Kennebrew’s voice trailed off.
“The biggest battle Wesley is fighting now is fear of flooding after 2016,” said Jamie Seal, vice president of operations for Quality Engineering & Surveying. Seal serves as the engineer for Gravity Drainage District 1 and accompanied Kennebrew.
The reason water rose so quickly on June 6, Seal said, 4 inches fell in one hour. In 2016, that storm system dropped 12 inches in 24 hours.
“We had 4 inches in an hour, and 3 inches after that,” Kennebrew said. “One hour after that rain, the water started to drop.”
“The problem we are having,” he continued, “people take limbs, trimmings, garbage and they are throwing it over their fence onto the bank of a canal.
“When water takes it downstream it will jam drainage.”
When his crews are working and find household garbage or furniture, they get the address and Kennebrew turns it over to his attorney, so a letter is sent out.
“My guys have got to go pull it out. I’m not blaming the public, but after every rain our crews check all culverts and canals for limbs to unplug for the next time so rainwater has place to go.
“We cut trees in the channel, on banks we don’t,” since that is out of his jurisdiction, Kennebrew said, but “anything that can catch the water” will be addressed.
“If you see a tree in the water, call us,” he said. “You do have things Mother Nature puts in our canals.”
In the mid-1990’s, the district had two tractors, four trucks and eight employees weeding ditches. Today, there are 18 full-time employees – mechanics, operators and laborers -- with nine summer workers.
“Our pontoon hoe is our pride and joy, we can go up and down Gray’s Creek,” keeping the main drainage route clear.
Eighteen percent of the parish’s ditches and canals are in the drainage district, with 53,000 people in 40 neighborhoods, he said.
Helping the district is a recently installed system of 10 gauges, which transmit information every 10 minutes to the office to help track water levels, rainfall and its intensity.
“We’re using this to know what is going on,” Kennebrew said. “We find out how much water we’re getting and how fast it is getting out.”
If Gray’s Creek is moving 1 million gallons an hour, then only 500,000 gallons an hour, “We know we got a problem downstream,” he said.
In May 2016, the drainage district completed a study of its watershed, what it covers and projects to help its residents. The information helps the district in applying for grants, he added.
The study and information collected by the gauges help the drainage district if the state plans to change culverts or work on its highways or developers want to build a subdivision, Kennebrew said.
“When a new development is coming in, we may go and change a culvert or work with a developer to improve drainage. We can tell them, ‘You got upstream or downstream issues to be addressed.’ ’’
“We realized our biggest concern is handing stormwater management,” Kennebrew said. “The Gray’s Creek watershed is our area, where we can put water.”
The district has little effect on the Amite River, he said, with only 2 percent of its 117 miles in the district.
“At a certain level on Amite, we will flood; that’s all there is to it,” Kennebrew said.
