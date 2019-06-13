On Thursday, June 6, various reports indicated that just under eight inches of water fell in parts of Livingston Parish, including Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson.
The rainfall was accompanied by a tornado in the Satsuma and Colyell area, but for those large residential areas it was the rain - and the speed in which it accumulated - that caused the most problems.
Inside the city limits of Denham Springs alone, just over 40 homes had been confirmed to have taken water due to the inability of infrastructure to handle that much rain in such a short amount of time.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said that current drainage infrastructure for the city could not have handled that amount of water in any case, but it didn’t help that there were other forms of blockage.
Landry recounted a story where he and George Lathers, head of the Street Department, found three drains on Oak Street. One of which was sucking in water just fine, the other two were impeded by trash.
“One had a basketball in it, the other literally sucked a cardboard box up against the opening that caused the whole drain to stop,” Landry said. “We removed the issues and the water began to drain at much faster rate.”
Even larger pipes, Landry said, are subject to blockages. A 36-inch pipe on Jason Drive fell victim to an industrial barrel blockage. The entire pipe had to be excavated for the drum to be removed.
“We field at least one drainage call a day,” Lathers added, “and more often than not, it’s trash, grass, or leaves.”
Landry said that after the Great Flood the city took note to bring out all of the vacuum trucks they could to clear silt and dirt from culverts, storm drains, and canals.
“Are we doing a perfect job?” the mayor asked rhetorically.
“No,” he said, “but we’re trying to keep up with all of our (drainage) needs as best we can.”
In order to keep up with some of that demand, Denham Springs signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with Gravity Drainge District 1 to help maintain some of the larger canals and ditches inside the city.
But, according to Wesley Kennebrew, director of the gravity drainage district, their problems remain the same - just on a different scale.
“It’s not so much trash as limbs and trees,” Kinnebrew said. “Heavy rains and canals breaching banks can drag things back in, usually dead or dying trees, limbs, or grass.”
Kinnebrew operates a crew of 19 full-time employees, and 9-12 summer time help to maintain current canals which includes mowing, debris removal, and de-siltation.
The services in Drainage District 1 cover the Denham Springs area from Beaver Creek in the north, to Gray’s Creek in the south. That includes roughly 315 miles of drainage creeks, canals, and bayous.
Drainage District 2 primarily covers the unincorporated community of Watson, one of the most densely populated areas in the parish.
District 5 includes the Walker area, which has grown from a town to a city that has seen a boom in residential developments.
Two other drainage districts – Districts 6 and 7 – cover most of the parish, but neither has a funding mechanism.
Drainage District 1 operates off a half-cent sales tax, which brought in $1,742,183 during the 2017-18 fiscal year. After 10 months of this fiscal year, it has taken in $1,484,734 – 2 percent more than the same period in 2017-18. In April, it took in $167,164, an increase of $17,238 over March.
District 1 also has a 4.43-mill property tax that covers residences in its service area. It generates just over $800,000.
Drainage District 2 collected $1,069,838 off a half-cent sales tax for 2017-18. The tax has generated $884,603 for the first 10 months, which is $6,897 less than the same period in 2017-18.
It took in $93,347 in April, an increase of $13,082 over March.
Drainage District 5 brought in $1,832,509 in 2017-18. After 10 months in the current fiscal year, it has taken in $1,516,833 – 0.2 percent less than the same period in 2017-18.
In April, it took in $172,678, an increase of $42,278 over March.
For this fiscal year, Denham Springs has budgeted $109,594 for drainage work, while Walker’s public works budget has $150,000 earmarked for culvert replacements.
Walker and District 5 experienced their own issues with drain and canal blockage, but the most serious issue is a complete “mucking up” of Taylor Creek, which is the drain under Interstate 12.
The creek had been cleaned out in 2012, after silt and dirt had reached the top of both nine-foot tall, eight-food wide canals. But, Mayor Jimmy Watson said, the creek is full again.
That problem is compounded, according to Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) who represents most of the area, by unfunded districts south of the interstate.
“The major issue is once [the draining water] gets to the other side of Buddy Ellis, it hits an unfunded drainage district,” Girlinghouse said. “We need to make sure everybody pays their fair share to get the water out. We have to get the lower portion of the parish on board.”
Eighty percent of Livingston Parish’s land area lies within gravity drainage districts that remain unfunded, Girlinghouse said. Voters in those areas have twice defeated measures that would have provided funding mechanisms for the districts, most recently in 2017.
Girlinghouse said the parish and the district are working together to clean and widen Colyell Creek, but funding is limited and unfunded districts in the south will still cause problems.
The unfunded portions of Livingston Parish must report drainage issues to the Department of Public Works - this includes culvert issues, drainage blockages, fill ditches, etc. Their request then hits the parish work order list, and they are addressed in turn.
Parish Council members Jeff Ard, Jeff Averett, Tab Lobell, and Shane Mack represent the unfunded districts.
Drainage is a topic of frustration for those council members, who often receive complaint calls from residents during heavy rain events.
When unfunded districts call the parish Department of Public Works to clean ditches, the requests go on a waiting list. With limited personnel and a long work list throughout a large parish, it becomes a matter of waiting, according to Mack.
Lobell considers it a “losing battle” to service 70 percent of the parish with limited crews and equipment. He did not criticize DPW for the dilemma, but he wishes the parish could afford three or four additional crews.
A tax may be the only solution, according to Averett, who said the long lists of requests that DPW receives is on top of its other litany of projects and duties. He said he believes residents will eventually need to face the reality that only a tax will fund gravity drainage exclusively for their part of the parish.
That push for funded gravity drainage districts extends to Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.
Graves, along with U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, have brought more than $3 billion into the capital region for disaster recovery and mitigation.
Graves, however, warned against the financial and practical issues that persist if maintenance isn’t performed regularly.
“From a financial perspective, it’s very dangerous to wait for a windfall (of funds) after a disaster and use those as a budgeting mechanism.
“It’s ill-advised.”
Graves cited the increased cost of recovery as opposed to mitigation. The final cost figures of nearly $20 billion for the 2016 flood, corroborate that notion as the floods in 1977 and 1983 cost $50 million and $300 million in today’s dollars, respectively.
The cost of both the Comite and Darlington in 2019 dollars is $600 million. Both projects were slated to reduce flooding in the Denham Springs area 1.5 feet, and three feet, respectively.
Federal funds are focused on long-term, large-scale flood prevention measures as the results of six current studies of the Amite River flood plain are underway. According to Graves, the highest return on investment projects will be targetted for funding.
But, that money is also being used to help the parish catch up with waterway maintenace. The Amite River, for instance, is being dredged, de-snagged, and the weir repaired for $50 million. It will help with water flow, drainage, and future floods.
Ditches, canals, bayous, and rivers aren’t the only form of drainage concerns under consideration.
The Community Rating System or CRS, allows local governmental entities to perform pre-set tasks to earn points toward a flood insurance discount for residents.
Tasks range from public information to drainage practices, but also include construction and development codes.
Recently, the Parish Council entered into debate on one development code, dirt fill, and limiting the amount of dirt that could be used to raise homes to the base flood elevation (BFE). If BFE was higher than the allowable amount of dirt fill, other means of raising home would have to be utilized - mostly pier and beam construction.
The debate became heated due to the wide-reaching nature of the ordinance, and was shelved until a later date. Now the council is focused on “freeboard,” which is a minimum requirement for all new construction to be a certain height above BFE.
Unfortunately, the parish was removed from the CRS for non-compliance with code guidelines, including - but not limited to - the inability to produce proper permits with elevation certificates.
The parish was at a 9 rating, which provided for a 5 percent insurance discount. A task force was created to follow FEMA guidelines to rejoin the program, hopefully by spring 2020.
Denham Springs and Walker both carry an 8 rating which offers a 10 percent discount.
Denham Springs is pushing for a 7 rating, which may require its own dirt fill and freeboard ordinances.
