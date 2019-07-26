WALKER – In Mary Gray’s first year at the Walker Animal Shelter, if an animal was brought in there was almost a 1 in 3 chance it would be euthanized.
In 2012, 1,000 animals came in; 356 were euthanized.
Seven years later, and now the shelter supervisor, Gray can point to different numbers.
In 2019, 149 animals came in; 7 were euthanized.
“On average, they euthanize less than 10 percent. We’re glad that’s where we’re at,” said Jamie Etheridge, city chief of operations, in a recent report to the City Council.
“Under her supervision and vision, she and her staff have worked very hard to reach this.”
A combination of public education, a strong adoption program, tapping rescue groups, and other shelters to help with adoptions and enforcing abandonment and cruelty laws has cut the number of animals coming in and almost ended euthanasia.
Where it was once used when the shelter had no room, today it is used only in cases where the animal is injured or sick and cannot be saved, Gray said. Of the 149 animals brought in so far this year, 84 have been adopted, 46 sent to other shelters, and 9 reclaimed by their owners.
Besides the 7 euthanized, 3 died of illnesses, she said. No animal has been euthanized for lack of space in three years.
“We became friends with the community, to let them know about caring for their pets,” Gray said, including spaying and neutering their pets. In 2013-14, the city began prosecuting people for abandoning animals, she added.
A network of rescue groups developed, with the groups coming in and picking up the best candidates for adoption.
Since the shelter created a partnership with the PetSmart store at Juban Crossing, the Saturday adoption days have placed more than 100 animals, Gray said. The shelter also has a grant from PetSmart to cover half the cost of 150 spay-neuter operations.
“When we get a lot of animals, we get anxious,” Gray said. “If we get full, we panic and work as a community.”
She cited Dog People of Livingston and Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge as groups that help the adoptions.
“We don’t have many; that’s good,” Gray said as she ran her finger down the whiteboard that showed only six dogs in kennels.
Friends of the Animals took five dogs that week, she said, while 15 cats came in, giving them 24 cats along with a mother and five newborn kittens.
“In my 10 years here, I can tell you I’ve gone there all times of the day and never found it dirty, smelling bad,” Ethridge said. “Those employees work really hard to make the place clean and it helps with the adoption process.”
Gray is licensed by the state Board of Pharmacy and Veterinary Medicine, a certified euthanasia technician, and holds a license from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Etheridge said.
“One thing we have is a city government here, the mayor, council. and administration that gets it,” Gray said. “They want what’s best for the animals, and they care.”
City Council member Scarlett Milton Major has supported the shelter and even worked their Saturday adoption day at Petsmart.
“If I called tomorrow and said I need … we will get it. They want the animals happy and healthy,” Gray said.
“We’re small,” she said. “We can give each animal individual attention.”
This helps the staff observe the dogs and assess their personality and what type of family should adopt them.
For example, if a dog is high energy, the family should have a big yard and the time to exercise the dog. Some dogs fare well as the only pet in a home, so a prospective adopter who already has a pet would not be a good idea.
“By the time they leave, 90 percent are kennel-trained and will walk on a leash.”
The animal shelter is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment Friday through Sunday.
