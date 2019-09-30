LIVINGSTON – Municipalities followed the overall Livingston Parish trend of better sales tax numbers in August, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities and taxing districts in the parish.
Overall, Livingston Parish took in $9,451,918, an increase of $905,288 over July’s total.
Compared to August 2018, it was a 9 percent increase, or $770,601.
Springfield and the Town of Livingston were the only municipalities to show a slight drop in month-to-month sales tax collection.
Springfield generated $35,351 in August with its 2-cent sales tax, a slight drop of $928 from July. But when compared with August 2018, it is an increase of $2,917.
For the first two months of the fiscal year, the town has taken in $71,630, an increase of $1,070.
The Town of Livingston brought in $42,282 in August, a drop of $2,736 from the previous month. It also was a 13 percent drop, or $6,071, when compared with August 2018.
For the year, the town has taken in $87,300, or $29,823 less than it did in 2018.
Meanwhile, Denham Springs accounted for $698,012 in August with its 1½ cent sales tax, an increase of $83,197 over July.
It also was a 15 percent increase, or $93,437, when compared with August 2018 when the city took in $604,575.
Overall, after two months, the city has taken in $1,312,827, an increase of $48,934 for the first two months of fiscal 2019-20.
Walker also saw an increase in August to $396,098 with its 1½-cent sales tax, an increase of $56,958 over the previous month.
For the first two months of fiscal 2019-20, the city has taken in $735,238, or $46,106 over the same months in 2018.
Albany’s 1-cent sales tax collected $43,076 in August, an increase of $3,740 over July.
But its two-month total for his fiscal year is $82,412, a dip of $1,516 from last year.
After two months of the fiscal year, the parish has totaled $17,998,548, or $154,731 more than it had after the first two months of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
