The murder trial for a Baton Rouge man accused of killing a Watson woman in 2019 has been postponed, according to court records.
The next court date for Terrell Anthony, 39, will be Aug. 29, records from the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show.
Anthony faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Jessica Clark, who was gunned down after returning home from a trip nearly three years ago. Anthony is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to online booking records.
Anthony’s trial was set to begin Tuesday in 21st Judicial District Court. Around 250 jurors had been subpoenaed for the trial, and those who showed up were sent home after less than two hours in the courthouse, according to the Clerk of Court’s Office.
James Rothkamm, defense attorney for Anthony, made the motion to continue the trial due to the discovery of new evidence. Judge Erika Sledge ultimately granted the continuance, which drew objection from Assistant District Attorney Zach Daniels, court records show.
This marks the second time this year the trial was pushed back, following a postponement in February.
The case against Anthony goes back to October 2019, when deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Drive in Watson for a disturbance with shots fired.
At the scene, deputies found “a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time. The victim was later identified as Clark, 31.
According to Ard, Anthony had arrived at the home earlier in the day and held other occupants — including children — hostage “and physically took their cellphones from them.”
When Clark returned home from a weekend trip, Anthony allegedly confronted her and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene in her vehicle. Anthony had previously admitted to abusing Clark when he pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges in 2018.
At the time of the shooting, Anthony was on parole for a felony drug charge, according to court records. Ard later told reporters that Anthony had “a pretty extensive criminal history.”
A manhunt ensued after the shooting for Anthony, who surrendered to authorities nearly 24 hours later. A judge later revoked his bond.
Anthony was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury in January 2020 for Clark’s murder.
Prosecutors recently said they are not seeking the death penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.