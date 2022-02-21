The murder trial for a Baton Rouge man accused of killing a Watson woman in 2019 has been postponed to the summer, according to court records.
Terrell Anthony, 39, will stand trial July 18 for the murder of Jessica Clark, records from the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. Anthony’s trial was set to begin Feb. 14 in 21st Judicial District Court.
Anthony faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to online booking records.
The case against Anthony goes back to October 2019, when deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Drive in Watson for a disturbance with shots fired.
At the scene, deputies found “a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time. The victim was later identified as Clark, 31.
According to Ard, Anthony had arrived at the home earlier in the day and kept other occupants — including children — within the residence “against their will and physically took their cellphones from them.” When Clark returned home from a weekend trip, Anthony confronted her and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene in her vehicle.
At the time of the shooting, Anthony was on parole for a felony drug charge, according to court records.
A manhunt quickly ensued for Anthony, who investigators learned was in a relationship with Clark. Anthony had previously admitted to abusing Clark when he pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges in 2018. Ard later told reporters that Anthony had “a pretty extensive criminal history.”
Anthony turned himself in to authorities nearly 24 hours later and was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. A judge later revoked his bond.
Anthony was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury in January 2020 for Clark’s murder.
Prior to the shooting, Anthony was out on bond after being indicted on second-degree murder in March of that year by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Anthony’s charges in that case were later dismissed after he started cooperating with authorities in another murder investigation, according to a report from The Advocate.
