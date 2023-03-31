Nadine & Co. Hair Studio opens in Denham Springs

Nadine & Company Hair Studio celebrated its Denham Springs location on March 22 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with family, friends, and members and staff of Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

After opening in Baton Rouge for six years, owners Nadine and Chris Porta felt it was the right time to relocate and bring the business “back home” to Livingston Parish.

