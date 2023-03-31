Nadine & Co. Hair Studio opens in Denham Springs

Nadine & Company Hair Studio celebrated its Denham Springs location on March 22 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with family, friends, and members and staff of Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
After opening in Baton Rouge for six years, owners Nadine and Chris Porta felt it was the right time to relocate and bring the business “back home” to Livingston Parish.
The Denham Springs location opened in December 2022 in the Livingston Square Shopping Center and the Portas have been very happy with their decision.
Nadine & Co. Hair Studio currently has nine stylists who specialize in cuts, styling, colors, highlights, perms, Keratin treatments and wax. The business also carries various hair care products, and offer a small selection of clothing, jewelry, and other items.
Nadine & Co. Hair Studio is located at 730 S. Range Avenue in Suites 1A and 1B. It can be contacted at (225) 305-8946 or by visiting them on Facebook at @NadineandCo.
