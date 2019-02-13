ALBANY – The Little Natalbany Bridge will be closed, from Friday, Feb. 15, until Sunday, Sept. 15, while it is being replaced, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The bridge is located on La. 1064, approximately 0.3 miles east of La. 43, said Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
The bridge will be closed completely at 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, and no traffic will be able to pass while crews work, Berner said.
As an alternate route, westbound motorists can use La. 1064 to U.S. 51, to La. 442, to La. 43.
Eastbound motorists can use La. 43 to La. 442, to U.S. 51 to La. 1064.
