A national foundation says it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of 19 fallen first responders around the country, including one from the Greater Baton Rouge area.
In a statement, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it had paid off the mortgage on the home of Cpl. Shane Totty, a Baton Rouge police officer who died after being hit on his police motorcycle more than two years ago.
Totty, a four-year veteran of the force, was escorting a funeral procession in the 6400 block of Jones Creek Road near Shenandoah on Feb. 1, 2019, when a vehicle struck his patrol motorcycle.
He was rushed to a local hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Totty was no stranger to the risks of the job: In 2018, he was shot in the line of duty but eventually recovered from his injuries. He was able to return to the force and later transferred to the motorcycle division, “his lifelong dream,” according to his obituary.
A Denham Springs resident, Totty was 31 years old at the time of his passing and was survived by his wife Catherine and daughter Peyton, among other family members and friends.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and pays off the mortgages for families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty and for surviving spouses and young children of service members.
The foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life while trying save others during the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
In 2020, Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the homes of families of two fallen Louisiana first responders: Baton Rouge Louisiana Police Lieutenant Glenn Hutto, Jr., and Louisiana State Police Trooper George Baker, an Albany native who died following a car chase in Hammond in May 2020.
For this year’s Independence Day holiday, Tunnel to Towers delivered “financial independence” to the families of fallen first responders by paying off the mortgages on the homes of these heroes.
“We cannot replace the loss of a husband and father but we can make sure these families can stay in the place they called home,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller in a statement.
In the statement, Catherine thanked Tunnel to Towers for taking “one big stress away.”
“My husband was mine and our daughter’s rock,” she said. “While nothing and no one can bring him back, and the days are not always easy to get through, the Tunnel to Towers home program allows us the privilege to breathe a little easier.
“This Foundation has taken one big stress away as we continue to learn and navigate through this new life without our person, in our home. This is a blessing, and no words can ever express our gratitude.”
For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission to support America’s veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families, please go to T2T.org and consider donating just $11 per month.
